Simple solutions to create a timeless home from Kelly & Co

Kelly & Co is a one-stop-shop for furniture and carpets in Bantry and has an array of styles that will fit your lifestyle.

Specialising in furniture, mattresses, carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring, rather than following trends, Kelly & Co brings in pieces to help you create a timeless home.

They pride themselves with putting their customers first and providing the most efficient and professional services.

Natassja Addeo is a Sales Associate at Kelly & Co.

She says that the array of products and styles available can help create your perfect home.

Carpets & Flooring

‘When it comes to carpets and flooring, we suggest choosing a neutral coloured carpet, vinyl with a simple tile pattern or timber effect. Floor covering should be chosen depending on the type and use of the space,’ says Natassja.

Floor coverings can be chosen in a variety of colours and patterns, with a wide range of flooring available from the in-stock collection, or you can order from the sample books.

‘Don't forget, we offer a free carpet and vinyl floor fitting with purchase,’ she adds.

Rugs

Rugs are available in a variety of sizes, patterns and colours.

‘A rug is a great way to bring some playfulness and colour to a neutral colour palette. We have rubber-backed mats, small rugs for a kitchen or entrance, and rugs for your living room and bedroom.’

Furniture

Dining sets, occasional pieces, reclining suites, armchairs and sofas are just some of the furniture pieces available instore.

‘Choose furniture pieces with materials that suit your lifestyle. With neutral wall colours, you have the option of choosing more colourful furniture pieces, while if you have a colourful room, opt for neutral pieces.

'You can bring in colour to your home with a variety of accent pieces, armchairs, cushions and rugs'.

Natassja says that not everything needs to match and suggests mixing and matching textures.

‘If you have a leather sofa, a fabric armchair can help cosy up the space.’

Bedding

Divans and headboards can be customised in-store and can be ready within a week of purchase. They have several classic headboard styles and stitching.

‘We have standard sprung and pocket sprung mattresses in-store to accompany your divan base or bedframe. Choose a mattress for your needs and level of comfort,’ she adds.

Kelly & Co showroom is located in Bantry Business Park on the Cork Road and is open Monday to Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 9am-5pm. It is closed 1-2pm every day. For more information, go to www.kellyandcobantry.com