Woodwork to spinning at CECAS

The CECAS team is excited to announce its Heritage Crafts Day on Thursday August 21st from 11am-3pm, as part of their Heritage Week 2025 program at Myross Wood House in Leap.

Visitors will get the opportunity to explore the historic house and grounds and learn about some amazing traditional crafts, with visiting experts Eoin Reardon, a self-taught Irish traditional woodworker and social media creator from Crossbarry.

Also on hand on the day will be blacksmith James O’Connor.

There will be craft demonstrations from local spinner, Nora McSweeney, and local basket maker, Rosemary Kavanagh, who will be running a ‘fish weaving’ workshop at 12noon, suitable for children age six and over (parents welcome). This is a family and dog-friendly event.

Tea, coffee and snacks will be served at the CECAS pop-up cafe throughout the afternoon.

Visitors can pop into the Courtyard Crafts shop for a browse too.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the CECAS Heritage Week events, which include exciting and informative walks and talks and a DIY natural skincare workshop.

This event is funded by the Peatlands and Natura Community Engagement Scheme via the National Parks & Wildlife Service.

More info at www.cecas.ie