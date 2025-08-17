BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Drinagh Rangers, captained by Eric Crowley (who was also man of the match), celebrate winning the Under-14 shield in May 2008, after a penalty shoot-out victory over a ‘gallant’ Bay Rovers. The Drinagh side included Liam Cahalane, James O’Mahony, Danny Allison, Eric Crowley, Kieran O’Donovan, Daniel Lordan, Alfie Hyland, Paul Shanahan, Josephy Tuohy, Michael Collins, Sean Walsh, Sean Cronin, Padraigh Cronin, Donal O’Donovan, Padraigh McCarthy, and Oisin O’Sullivan.

