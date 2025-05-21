Side by side, Innishannon couple laid to rest at home

THE late Patricia Kingston, who passed away just slightly over a month after her beloved husband Willie, has been reunited with him on their family farm in Innishannon as she was buried alongside him at the end of April.

Patricia Kingston passed away on April 27th last and just like her husband, she was reposed in their own chapel on their land in Ballymountain, just outside the village, surrounded by her much-loved family, relations and neighbours.

Neighbours and friends paid glowing tributes to Patricia, in which she was described as a ‘truly wonderful and kind lady, a great neighbour and much-loved friend of our family and community.’ Another tribute said that Patricia is ‘reunited with her soulmate Willie,’ while another remembered how ‘she was always a lady who brought a smile.’

She was also described as ‘the salt of the earth’ who left a lasting impression on all who crossed her path in life.’

Originally from Leap, Patricia died peacefully at Douglas Nursing and Retirement Home and is survived by her brothers Thomas, Johnny and Jimmy and sisters-in-law Ann Marie, Margaret, Beryl and Doris.

Her late husband, Willie who died on March 12th was well-known for his passion for animals and nature and wildlife was in abundance on his land.

He even built his own chapel on his land which also has nine lakes, a thatched pub and an underground sun chamber.

When Willie was planning his own funeral he also sought permission from Cork County Council to be allowed be buried on his own land, complete with an eco-friendly coffin.

Patricia and Willie now lie side by side together, on the family farm they loved so much.