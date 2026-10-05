Schull lands another hit as community spirit evident during heritage event

ORGANISERS have declared the Schull Land and Sea Heritage weekend a great success, with large crowds attending events and tremendous support coming from the local and visiting community.

A spokesperson for the committee said: “There was a really lovely, relaxed atmosphere throughout the weekend, with people coming together to enjoy the programme, meet friends and neighbours, and celebrate the heritage of Schull and the surrounding islands as we move towards the autumn months.

“The Long Island birdwatching and walking events attracted particularly good numbers. Local knowledge and local voices were at the heart of the weekend.”

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Maritime heritage was also a major theme. The Schull Fishermen’s Heritage event attracted strong interest, with Frankie Griffin and others sharing memories and stories of fishing and life on the sea.

Sailing, coastal rowing and sea swimming further reflected Schull’s enduring relationship with the water.

On the local history front, there were well-attended presentations on Schull Tram Station, forging, local landmarks, family heritage and living and working in Schull.

The contribution of local women was celebrated through Extraordinary Ordinary Local Women, while spoken Irish, storytelling, the open mic and traditional music sessions added to the warm and informal community atmosphere.

From Long Island and its birdlife to farming, island life, fishing, local history, music and storytelling, the Schull Land and Sea Heritage Weekend was a fitting celebration of the area’s past and present — and one made particularly memorable by the enthusiastic support and participation of the local community.

Organisers thanked Cork County Council for its support.