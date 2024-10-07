Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.
Reader’s Picture of the Week
October 7th, 2024 8:00 PM
Tags used in this article
Related content
EMMA CONNOLLY: Is it just me or are the kids today busier than ever with activities?
News
15 hours ago
Out and About in West Cork
News
6 Oct, 2024
PHOTOS: West Cork hit by localised flooding
Farming & Fisheries
6 Oct, 2024