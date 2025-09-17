HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Lissanaroe Cottage close to Skibbereen

Farmhouse luxury with a clever modern twist

A SUBSTANTIAL property close to the market town of Skibbereen has just come onto the market guiding at just under €400,000.

Lissanaroe Cottage boasts 2,000sqft of luxury living space and is set against the rolling hills of West Cork as a backdrop.

This enchanting farmhouse has been lovingly transformed into something truly special, balancing the soul of a traditional farmhouse with the elegance and comfort of modern design.

Here, just 5.5km from Skibbereen, old-world charm meets contemporary style as vaulted ceilings, skylights and windows bathe each room in sunshine.

Exposed beams and stonework whisper stories of the past; though the accommodation is as practical as it is beautiful.

There are four generous bedrooms, two with free standing bathtubs, and two mezzanine areas bringing a sense of openness and height.

The reception rooms provide ample space for family life and entertaining with a clever twist - by simply closing one door, the property can be divided into two self-contained units.

Outside, the magic continues. Each wing of the house opens onto its own decked terrace, each with a hot tub discreetly built in, and framed by mature trees.

While it feels a world away from the bustle, Skibbereen is just five minutes by car, Ballydehob and Schull are within easy reach, and Clonakilty, Cork city and the airport are all comfortably accessible.

More than just a house, this is a one-of-a-kind private haven filled with warmth and character, where every corner tells a story and every day feels touched with a little magic.

Henry O’Leary Auctioneers, Clonakilty (023-8835959) are the agents and the guide price is €398,000.