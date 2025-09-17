Fota Wildlife Park reveals names of endangered Red Panda Cubs

Fota Wildlife Park is delighted to reveal the names of its two endangered red panda cubs, born on 7th June 2025 to mother Suzi and father Grga, as Momo and Koshi.

The young male has been named Momo, meaning dumpling in Nepali, while the female cub is called Koshi, after a river in Nepal.

The winning names, submitted by Charlie Lynch from County Cork and Nuria Costa from County Limerick, were selected from over 1,000 entries.

Both winners received a Conservation Annual Pass to Fota Wildlife Park, which includes year-round entry, free admission to Dublin Zoo, and other benefits.

The cubs represent an important success for conservation efforts under the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), which works to safeguard threatened species like the red panda, whose numbers in the wild continue to decline due to habitat loss and poaching.

Although still very young and spending much of their time in the nesting box, Momo and Koshi have begun exploring their surroundings under the watchful care of mum Suzi.

Visitors may already spot the cubs in the early mornings, shortly after the Park opens, as they begin to explore under Suzi’s supervision.

Fota Wildlife Park thanks everyone who took part in the naming competition and looks forward to welcoming visitors to see Momo and Koshi while supporting the Park’s vital role in wildlife conservation, education, and biodiversity preservation.

To coincide with International Red Panda Day on Saturday, 20th September, Fota Wildlife Park will host a fun and educational red panda trail from 20th to 28th September.

Visitors can scan QR codes along the trail to learn more about the conservation threats facing the species, with the chance to win family day tickets.

The Panoramic Wheel, located within Fota Wildlife Park and available as an optional paid attraction, will conclude its summer run on Sunday, 21st September.

See www.fotawildlife.ie for more information.