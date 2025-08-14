Feile is ‘in good spirits’ as she sets sights on a return home to Beara

BEARA’S Féile O’Sullivan has set her sights on getting home by making short-term goals.

She’s even picked an upbeat playlist for her next major surgery on August 14th.

The determination and positivity shown by the 13-year old who had both of her legs amputated following a farming accident on July 2nd last is infectious.

It not only keeps her going, it has become a beacon of light for her mom, Maureen, and her family, as well as her community who have rallied behind her.

The latest update was provided by Independent Cllr Finbarr Harrington, who is a member of Garnish GAA, one of a number of local organisations that have thrown a protective cordon around the family.

‘Féile is in good spirits, pushing past milestones every day with a smile, a joke and a song,’ said Finbarr, who confirmed that the heroic teenager’s first short-term goal is to be able to write her name.

Long-term, he said, she has set her sights on returning to school where she can continue her education and hang out with her friends.

‘It’s been six weeks since the accident and it is hard to believe it but she has undergone more surgeries than any person should in a lifetime, yet she is still willing to be a good patient regardless of constant medicine administrations, doctor checks and physio, with no rest until bedtime.’

The local organisations organised the #StandforFéile GoFundMe campaign that, before going to press, attracted more than 7,300 donations, amounting to more than €460,000.

Separate from the GoFundMe campaign, which looks likely to surpass the half-million mark, the community organisations have secured a new family vehicle that will help Féile when she returns to her native Allihies.

Finbarr said whatever is raised as part of the campaign will go directly to the family to be used to cover hospital fees, recovery costs, and the adaptation of the O’Sullivan family home.

The amount raised to help Féile is changing all the time as small West Cork businesses continue to add to the fund.

Businesses such as KMC Homes Ltd, Cronin’s Ballylickey, Laide and O’Brien Ltd, Carbery Oils, KPH Construction, O’Dwyer’s Butchers and the Four Corners Veterinary service have all responded generously.

GAA clubs the length and breadth of the country have chimed in too, partly in recognition of the fact that Féile was a spirited player with Garnish GAA and Beara Ladies.

Donations have poured in from GAA clubs and sporting organisations such as West Cork Ladies, Mourne Abbey, Beara LGFA, Rosscarbery GAA Ballinhassig GAA, Inniscarra GAA, and Rosscarbery GAA, as well as Uibh Laoire GAA, Nemo Rangers Junior Cs and Mourneabbey LFC.

And Garnish’s traditional rivals, Urhan GAA, showed their support with a great aerial shot of the letter ‘F’ on their pitch.

Lots of famous stars have got behind the #StandforFéile fundraising campaign including Mick Galway, Dan Shanahan from Waterford, Kerry’s Colm Cooper, Anthony Daly from Clare, John Cleary, Cork senior football manager, Brid Stack former Cork LGFA and Aussie Rule player, Calum Lyons, Sean O’Donoghue, Alan Connolly, and Brian Hurley, from Castlehaven.

In fact, more than 30 sports stars and teams have posted good wishes for Féile. The positive response is evident too at community events such as the Bere Island family festival where €2,145 was raised in a raffle.

Finbarr reported that lots of really good fundraisers that include swimming events, cycling, marathons, golf, harvesting, singing, table quizzes, auctions and more raffles have been organised for the weeks and months ahead.

Bantry Bay Rugby Club, for example, organised a table quiz, while Ardgroom Post Office organized a coffee morning.

But one to watch is the event Féile’s own club, Garnish, are hosting in partnership with the All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge charity.

It is hoped that the proceeds from that will provide Féile and Maureen with a car modified to provide wheelchair access. It’s one more kind gesture from a community that cherishes Féile as one of their own.

‘Féile’s entire life changed in a single moment,’ Finbarr said, ‘but she will have the support of her community for the rest of her life.’