Life

PICTURE GALLERY: Dunmanway show returns

July 14th, 2022 3:30 PM

Ronan, Elaine, Brooke and Ashley Lombard from Dunmanway enjoying the teacup ride at Dunmanway Agricultural Show. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Felicity and Isobell Lehane from Dunmanway enjoying the show. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

The Forbes family from Drimoleague, Paul, Sarah, Elizabeth, Christina and Richard. (Photo: George Maguire)

 

Rebecca, Joe and Stephanie Fleming from Barryroe. (Photo: David Creedon)

 

Zoe and Gemma Salter from Castlehaven showing their pedigree Shorthorns. (Photo: George Maguire)

 

Sinead Barry, Rosscarbery, winner in the Ridden Irish Draught class, receiving the Mick Carroll Perpetual Memorial Cup from Chrissie O’Mahony with judges Conor Wixted and Gary Guyatt (Photo: George Maguire)

 

Twins Kacey and Kelly Crowley with their pups Sasha and Lola. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Millie and Niamh Thorpe from Drimoleague getting their pony Frank ready for the show. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Stephen Shannon from Ballinascarthy showing his January-born Freisan calf called Abrakazoo. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

