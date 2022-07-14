PICTURE GALLERY: Dunmanway show returns

Ronan, Elaine, Brooke and Ashley Lombard from Dunmanway enjoying the teacup ride at Dunmanway Agricultural Show. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
1/11
Ronan, Elaine, Brooke and Ashley Lombard from Dunmanway enjoying the teacup ride at Dunmanway Agricultural Show. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
2/11
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 3rd July, 2022. Dunmanway Agricultural Show took place today for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 caused the event to be cancelled. Enjoying the show were Felicity and Isobell Lehane from Dunmanway. Picture: Andy Gibson.
3/11
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 3rd July, 2022. Dunmanway Agricultural Show took place today for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 caused the event to be cancelled. Showing their pedigree Shorthorns were Zoe and Gemma Salter from Castlehaven. Picture: Andy Gibson.
See more images
4/11
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 3rd July, 2022. Dunmanway Agricultural Show took place today for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 caused the event to be cancelled. Showing his January born Freisan calf called 'Abrakazoo' was Stephen Shannon from Ballinascarthy. Picture: Andy Gibson.
5/11
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 3rd July, 2022. Dunmanway Agricultural Show took place today for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 caused the event to be cancelled. Preparing to show their pony 'Frank' were Millie and Niamh Thorpe from Drimoleague. Picture: Andy Gibson.
6/11
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 3rd July, 2022. Dunmanway Agricultural Show took place today for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 caused the event to be cancelled. Enjoying a ride on the teacups were Ronan, Elaine, Brooke and Ashley Lombard from Dunmanway. Picture: Andy Gibson.
See more images
7/11
NEWS 3/7/2022 Pictured at the agricultural show at Dunmanway Co Cork were twins Kacey and Kelly Crowley with their pups Sasha and Lola. Picture Denis Boyle
8/11
Sinead Barry, Rosscarbery ,winner in the Ridden Irish Draught class at Dunmanway show, receiving the Mick Carroll Perpetual Memorial Cup from Chrissie O'Mahony with judges Conor Wixted and Gary Guyatt. Photo: George Maguire
9/11
Enjoying Dunmanway Show are Mia & Taylor White, Dunmanway with Mini & Diesel. Photo: George Maguire
10/11
Dunmanway, Cork, Ireland. 03rd July, 2022. Rebecca, Joe and Stephanie Fleming from Barryroe at the annual agricultural show in Dunmanway, Co. Cork. - Picture David Creedon
11/11
Paul, Sarah, Elizabeth, Christina & Richard Forbes, Drimoleague enjoying Dunmanway Show. Photo: George Maguire
Share this article
Felicity and Isobell Lehane from Dunmanway enjoying the show. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Forbes family from Drimoleague, Paul, Sarah, Elizabeth, Christina and Richard. (Photo: George Maguire)
Rebecca, Joe and Stephanie Fleming from Barryroe. (Photo: David Creedon)
Zoe and Gemma Salter from Castlehaven showing their pedigree Shorthorns. (Photo: George Maguire)
Sinead Barry, Rosscarbery, winner in the Ridden Irish Draught class, receiving the Mick Carroll Perpetual Memorial Cup from Chrissie O’Mahony with judges Conor Wixted and Gary Guyatt (Photo: George Maguire)