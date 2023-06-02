PHOTO SPECIAL: Bandon Show returns

Scroll to the bottom of the page for the results from this year's Bandon Show.
HORSE RESULTS
Ridden
Heavyweight: 1st Aidan Ryan’s West Coast by West Coast Cavalier,
Middleweight: 1st Lyndsey O’ Brien’s Mr Bloomfield by Gortfree Hero
Lightweight: 1st Suzanne O’ Brien’s Munther’s Ranger by Munther
4-year-old: 1st John Burchill’s Ballard Bridgeboy
Irish Draught: 1st Lyndsey O’ Brien’s Mr Bloomfield by Gortfree Hero
Small Hunter: 1st Fionnuala Moloney’s Made to Measure
Cob: 1st Vincent Phelan’s Master Riff Raff
Family Horse: 1st Kate Murray’s Bosley
Side Saddle: 1st Lyndsey O’Brien’s Mr Bloomfield by Gortfree Hero
Race Horse to Riding Horse: 1st Vincent Phelan’s Hit The Tar by Shirocco
Working Hunter: 1st Claire O’Rourke’s DOD Fieldmaster by King’s Master
Young Horses
3-year-old Gelding: 1st Russell & Judith Crowley’s Cloneyhea Capricole
3-year-old Filly: .1st PJ Lehane’s unnamed by Vivant de Heffnick
I.S.A. two-year-old Gelding: Q Regina Daly’s Tinnascully Witness by HHS Cornet
2-year-old Gelding: 1st Regina Daly’s Tinnascully Witness by HHS Cornet
2-year-old Filly: 1st John Walsh’s unnamed by Darsi
T.I.H.A Limerick Lady: Q
I.S.A Yearling Gelding/Colt: 1st Seamus Lehane’s Ballard Furey Brother by Ceide Prince
Yearling Gelding:1st Seamus Lehane’s Ballard Furey Brother by Ceide Prince
Yearling Filly:1 st Kenneth Curtin’s Knockduff Delight by Munther
Coloured Led Horse: 1st Annie Prendergast’s Rosscarbery Lily Ann by Denny’s Pride
Broodmares & Foals
Barren/Maiden Mare: 1st Dan Crowley’s Kilnagross Legend by Spirit House
Lightweight: 1st Seamus Lehane’s Ballard Peaches and Cream by King’s Master
Heavyweight Broodmare: 1st John Roche’s Sagart Mistress by King’s Master
Thoroughbred Broodmare: 1st Patrick McCarthy Merramar by Kasmayo
Colt Foal: 1st John Roche’s unnamed by Watar
Filly Foal: 1st Seamus Lehane’s unnamed by Future Trend
Irish Draughts
R.I.D. Mare: 1st Sean Scannell’s Cloonfane Countess by Castana
I.S.A. Bantry Show I.D. Foal Qual: Sean Scannell’s unnamed by Killountain Cross
I.D. Colt/Filly Foal: 1 s Sean Scannell’s unnamed by Killountain Cross
Yearling/Two-year-old Pot. I. D. Mare: 1st Russell Cowley's Cloneyhea Lily
I.S.A. I.D. Yearling Filly: Q Russell & Judith Crowley’s Cloneyhea Lily
I.S.A. I.D. 2YO Filly: Q Ciara Corkery’s Ballylickey Lass
Ponies
Working
Open 153: 1st Laoise O’Driscoll’s Granreigh Sliabh Rebel by Rebel Mountain
Open 143: .1st Liam Healy’s Tullineasky Podge
Open 133: 1st Niamh O’Reilly’s Riversdale Liath Belle
Mountain/Moorland: Molly McCarthy’s Derrivane Star
Starter Stakes: Gwen Murphy’s Rose Cottage Star
Show Hunter
Starter Stakes: Margaret Greene’s Moonlite Splash Of Colour by Dolrhedyn Casino
Open 143: 1st Orla Keane’s Teach Lulu Rose
Open 133: 1st Rachel Lane’s Dubarry
Open 153: 1st Margaet Greene’s Harwent Moonraker by Dolphin Super Star
Riding Club Pony: 1st Roisin Murphy’s Bohola Breeze
Family Pony: Orla Keane’s Teach Lulu Rose
Led Ponies
Broodmare: 1st Tim Fitzpatrick’s Higheurren Debbie
Welch – Pure Bred: 1st Leana Bartelink’s Coppathorne My Matthias
Welch – Part Bred: 1st Rebecca Jeffrey’s Tyrellspass Jewels
Reg. Connemara: 1st Jason Roger’s Ahey Bridge 48th
Ridden Show Ponies
Lead Rein - Show Pony: Orla Whelton’s Whiteleaze Secret Temptation
First Ridden: Orla Whelton’s Mountain Ash of Glendhu
Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein: Westley Mackey’s Backhill Lullaby
Open 138: Maggie Mccarthy’s Alfie
Open 128: Pleuni Kramer’s Rathoonagh Girl
Open 148: Margaret Greene’s Harwent Moonraker
Welch Purebred: Niamh O’Reilly’s Janpete China Doll
Connemara Pure/Part Bred: Sarah Jane Sinnott’s Shanbo Rory