Life

PHOTO SPECIAL: Bandon Show returns

June 2nd, 2023 12:15 PM

By Southern Star Team

Bee Sharan with her pony Bailey at the show. (Photo: David Creedon)

See more images

Share this article

Scroll to the bottom of the page for the results from this year's Bandon Show.

Kealan Forde and ‘Piggy’ at the show. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Victoia Orlova and Taisila Dorokhova from Ukraine at Bandon Show. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

Hazel Deane from Dunmanway feeds milk to a lamb. (Photo: David Creedon)

 

 

Frances and Colette O’Donovan with Mac the dog, taking a coffee break. (Photo: David Creedon)

 

Stephanie Stanley from Bandon with Oreo, the champion female Belgian Blue (Photo: Denis Boyle)

HORSE RESULTS

Ridden

Heavyweight: 1st Aidan Ryan’s West Coast by West Coast Cavalier,
Middleweight: 1st Lyndsey O’ Brien’s Mr Bloomfield by Gortfree Hero
Lightweight: 1st Suzanne O’ Brien’s Munther’s Ranger by Munther
4-year-old: 1st John Burchill’s Ballard Bridgeboy
Irish Draught: 1st Lyndsey O’ Brien’s Mr Bloomfield by Gortfree Hero
Small Hunter: 1st Fionnuala Moloney’s Made to Measure
Cob: 1st Vincent Phelan’s Master Riff Raff
Family Horse: 1st Kate Murray’s Bosley
Side Saddle: 1st Lyndsey O’Brien’s Mr Bloomfield by Gortfree Hero
Race Horse to Riding Horse: 1st Vincent Phelan’s Hit The Tar by Shirocco
Working Hunter: 1st Claire O’Rourke’s DOD Fieldmaster by King’s Master

Young Horses

3-year-old Gelding: 1st Russell & Judith Crowley’s Cloneyhea Capricole
3-year-old Filly: .1st PJ Lehane’s unnamed by Vivant de Heffnick
I.S.A. two-year-old Gelding: Q Regina Daly’s Tinnascully Witness by HHS Cornet
2-year-old Gelding: 1st Regina Daly’s Tinnascully Witness by HHS Cornet
2-year-old Filly: 1st John Walsh’s unnamed by Darsi
T.I.H.A Limerick Lady: Q
I.S.A Yearling Gelding/Colt: 1st Seamus Lehane’s Ballard Furey Brother by Ceide Prince
Yearling Gelding:1st Seamus Lehane’s Ballard Furey Brother by Ceide Prince
Yearling Filly:1 st Kenneth Curtin’s Knockduff Delight by Munther
Coloured Led Horse: 1st Annie Prendergast’s Rosscarbery Lily Ann by Denny’s Pride

Broodmares & Foals

Barren/Maiden Mare: 1st Dan Crowley’s Kilnagross Legend by Spirit House
Lightweight: 1st Seamus Lehane’s Ballard Peaches and Cream by King’s Master
Heavyweight Broodmare: 1st John Roche’s Sagart Mistress by King’s Master
Thoroughbred Broodmare: 1st Patrick McCarthy Merramar by Kasmayo
Colt Foal: 1st John Roche’s unnamed by Watar
Filly Foal: 1st Seamus Lehane’s unnamed by Future Trend

Irish Draughts

R.I.D. Mare: 1st Sean Scannell’s Cloonfane Countess by Castana
I.S.A. Bantry Show I.D. Foal Qual: Sean Scannell’s unnamed by Killountain Cross
I.D. Colt/Filly Foal: 1 s Sean Scannell’s unnamed by Killountain Cross
Yearling/Two-year-old Pot. I. D. Mare: 1st Russell Cowley's Cloneyhea Lily
I.S.A. I.D. Yearling Filly: Q Russell & Judith Crowley’s Cloneyhea Lily
I.S.A. I.D. 2YO Filly: Q Ciara Corkery’s Ballylickey Lass

Ponies

Working

Open 153: 1st Laoise O’Driscoll’s Granreigh Sliabh Rebel by Rebel Mountain
Open 143: .1st Liam Healy’s Tullineasky Podge
Open 133: 1st Niamh O’Reilly’s Riversdale Liath Belle
Mountain/Moorland: Molly McCarthy’s Derrivane Star
Starter Stakes: Gwen Murphy’s Rose Cottage Star

Show Hunter

Starter Stakes: Margaret Greene’s Moonlite Splash Of Colour by Dolrhedyn Casino

Open 143: 1st Orla Keane’s Teach Lulu Rose
Open 133: 1st Rachel Lane’s Dubarry
Open 153: 1st Margaet Greene’s Harwent Moonraker by Dolphin Super Star
Riding Club Pony: 1st Roisin Murphy’s Bohola Breeze
Family Pony: Orla Keane’s Teach Lulu Rose

Led Ponies

Broodmare: 1st Tim Fitzpatrick’s Higheurren Debbie
Welch – Pure Bred: 1st Leana Bartelink’s Coppathorne My Matthias
Welch – Part Bred: 1st Rebecca Jeffrey’s Tyrellspass Jewels
Reg. Connemara: 1st Jason Roger’s Ahey Bridge 48th

Ridden Show Ponies

Lead Rein - Show Pony: Orla Whelton’s Whiteleaze Secret Temptation
First Ridden: Orla Whelton’s Mountain Ash of Glendhu
Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein: Westley Mackey’s Backhill Lullaby
Open 138: Maggie Mccarthy’s Alfie
Open 128: Pleuni Kramer’s Rathoonagh Girl
Open 148: Margaret Greene’s Harwent Moonraker
Welch Purebred: Niamh O’Reilly’s Janpete China Doll
Connemara Pure/Part Bred: Sarah Jane Sinnott’s Shanbo Rory

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.