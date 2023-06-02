PHOTO SPECIAL: Bandon Show returns

Scroll to the bottom of the page for the results from this year's Bandon Show.

HORSE RESULTS

Ridden

Heavyweight: 1st Aidan Ryan’s West Coast by West Coast Cavalier,

Middleweight: 1st Lyndsey O’ Brien’s Mr Bloomfield by Gortfree Hero

Lightweight: 1st Suzanne O’ Brien’s Munther’s Ranger by Munther

4-year-old: 1st John Burchill’s Ballard Bridgeboy

Irish Draught: 1st Lyndsey O’ Brien’s Mr Bloomfield by Gortfree Hero

Small Hunter: 1st Fionnuala Moloney’s Made to Measure

Cob: 1st Vincent Phelan’s Master Riff Raff

Family Horse: 1st Kate Murray’s Bosley

Side Saddle: 1st Lyndsey O’Brien’s Mr Bloomfield by Gortfree Hero

Race Horse to Riding Horse: 1st Vincent Phelan’s Hit The Tar by Shirocco

Working Hunter: 1st Claire O’Rourke’s DOD Fieldmaster by King’s Master

Young Horses

3-year-old Gelding: 1st Russell & Judith Crowley’s Cloneyhea Capricole

3-year-old Filly: .1st PJ Lehane’s unnamed by Vivant de Heffnick

I.S.A. two-year-old Gelding: Q Regina Daly’s Tinnascully Witness by HHS Cornet

2-year-old Gelding: 1st Regina Daly’s Tinnascully Witness by HHS Cornet

2-year-old Filly: 1st John Walsh’s unnamed by Darsi

T.I.H.A Limerick Lady: Q

I.S.A Yearling Gelding/Colt: 1st Seamus Lehane’s Ballard Furey Brother by Ceide Prince

Yearling Gelding:1st Seamus Lehane’s Ballard Furey Brother by Ceide Prince

Yearling Filly:1 st Kenneth Curtin’s Knockduff Delight by Munther

Coloured Led Horse: 1st Annie Prendergast’s Rosscarbery Lily Ann by Denny’s Pride

Broodmares & Foals

Barren/Maiden Mare: 1st Dan Crowley’s Kilnagross Legend by Spirit House

Lightweight: 1st Seamus Lehane’s Ballard Peaches and Cream by King’s Master

Heavyweight Broodmare: 1st John Roche’s Sagart Mistress by King’s Master

Thoroughbred Broodmare: 1st Patrick McCarthy Merramar by Kasmayo

Colt Foal: 1st John Roche’s unnamed by Watar

Filly Foal: 1st Seamus Lehane’s unnamed by Future Trend

Irish Draughts

R.I.D. Mare: 1st Sean Scannell’s Cloonfane Countess by Castana

I.S.A. Bantry Show I.D. Foal Qual: Sean Scannell’s unnamed by Killountain Cross

I.D. Colt/Filly Foal: 1 s Sean Scannell’s unnamed by Killountain Cross

Yearling/Two-year-old Pot. I. D. Mare: 1st Russell Cowley's Cloneyhea Lily

I.S.A. I.D. Yearling Filly: Q Russell & Judith Crowley’s Cloneyhea Lily

I.S.A. I.D. 2YO Filly: Q Ciara Corkery’s Ballylickey Lass

Ponies

Working

Open 153: 1st Laoise O’Driscoll’s Granreigh Sliabh Rebel by Rebel Mountain

Open 143: .1st Liam Healy’s Tullineasky Podge

Open 133: 1st Niamh O’Reilly’s Riversdale Liath Belle

Mountain/Moorland: Molly McCarthy’s Derrivane Star

Starter Stakes: Gwen Murphy’s Rose Cottage Star

Show Hunter

Starter Stakes: Margaret Greene’s Moonlite Splash Of Colour by Dolrhedyn Casino

Open 143: 1st Orla Keane’s Teach Lulu Rose

Open 133: 1st Rachel Lane’s Dubarry

Open 153: 1st Margaet Greene’s Harwent Moonraker by Dolphin Super Star

Riding Club Pony: 1st Roisin Murphy’s Bohola Breeze

Family Pony: Orla Keane’s Teach Lulu Rose

Led Ponies

Broodmare: 1st Tim Fitzpatrick’s Higheurren Debbie

Welch – Pure Bred: 1st Leana Bartelink’s Coppathorne My Matthias

Welch – Part Bred: 1st Rebecca Jeffrey’s Tyrellspass Jewels

Reg. Connemara: 1st Jason Roger’s Ahey Bridge 48th

Ridden Show Ponies

Lead Rein - Show Pony: Orla Whelton’s Whiteleaze Secret Temptation

First Ridden: Orla Whelton’s Mountain Ash of Glendhu

Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein: Westley Mackey’s Backhill Lullaby

Open 138: Maggie Mccarthy’s Alfie

Open 128: Pleuni Kramer’s Rathoonagh Girl

Open 148: Margaret Greene’s Harwent Moonraker

Welch Purebred: Niamh O’Reilly’s Janpete China Doll

Connemara Pure/Part Bred: Sarah Jane Sinnott’s Shanbo Rory