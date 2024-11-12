Out and About in West Cork

West Cork Chevals held its first charity cheval of the season today, in aid of West Cork Jesters. Around 20 horses and ponies were signed on for the chevals, which ran to Ahakista and back. Taking part in the cheval was Isobel Crews from Bantry with her pony 'Trixie'. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Taking part in the cheval was Kelsey May O'Sullivan from Allihies with her pony 'Tucker'. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Enjoying the Seven Heads Walks annual fundraising breakfast in Courtmacsherry Hotel were Micheál and Helen White, Ardgehane and Marian and Brendan Pierce, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Taking part in the cheval was John Regan, Glandore with his horse 'Socks'. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Deputy County Mayor Cllr. Gillian Coughlan with members of the Joan Denise Moriarty school of dance pictured at the annual Kinsale Halloween Parade. (Photo; John Allen)
A mild, clear Halloween night in Union Hall brought out many young people for trick or treating. Enjoying the night were Amy Kearney; Mia O'Callaghan; Clodagh White; Millie O'Donoghue and Louisa Cleary, all from Union Hall. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Éidín Griffin from Kinsale pictured at the annual Kinsale Halloween Parade. (Photo: John Allen)
Isaac Olamide Dada and Diamond Kanyinsola Ojo from Clonakilty enjoying the Star scarecrow in Leap.
Liz Gibson, Debbie Delaney and Noel O'Mahony representing Bantry Tidy Towns at the SuperValu Tidy Towns National Awards in Croke Park last Friday.
Lauren Ingram and Fachtna McCarthy, Courtmacsherry at the Seven Heads Walks annual fundraising breakfast in Courtmacsherry Hotel. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Maurice and Catherine O'Brien from Carrigaline out for a mid-morning autumnal walk on the old railway line at Drake's Pool, Crosshaven. (Photo: David Creedon)
Celebrating Timoleague’s success at this year’s SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition were (left to right): Hannon Abdul, Mary McSweeney, Margaret O’Callaghan, Ann McCarthy, Mary Crowley, Ned Long, Catherine Ryan, Sheila Walton, Liam Ryan, Mary O’Mahony, Cllr John Michael Foley, Catherine Foley, Denise Foley and Sean O’Mahony. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Áine Teape, member of the Ballinspittle Comhaltas Group, is the winner of the Patrick O’Keeffe Music Festival’s young musician of the year award.
Liza Tsesnokova from Carrigaline graduated from the inaugural class of the iEd Hub’s MSc in industrial pharmaceutical sciences, operations and management at UCC. (Photo: David Keane)
The scarecrow family of Jake, Myles, Edel and Alan Otter from Ballinspittle at the annual Kinsale Halloween Parade. (Photo: John Allen)
Bengour tractor and car run committee members recently presented the proceeds of their run to recipients at an event at An Caipín. Included are (seated, from left): Rose Cronin (treasurer), Eileen Mullane (Marymount Hospice), Pat McCarthy and Ber Ryan (ACT at CUH), Marie O’Sullivan (secretary) and Breda O’Sullivan, representing Breakthrough Cancer Research. (Photo: Colum Cronin)
Members of the Caheragh Vintage and District Club expressed thanks to everyone who attended their recent run. The proceeds will be presented to West Cork Rapid Response on Friday November 15th at 9.30pm at the Traveller’s Rest. Music on the night will be provided by Dereck Burke. The next run will be held on St Stephen’s Day.
Aileen Logan, with her father John and grandmother Mary, celebrating her graduation from MTU in Cork with an MA in public relations. Aileen was a scholar at Skibbereen secondary school before continuing her academic career by gaining her BA from the University of Limerick.
The ghost of the Lady Charlotte was raised from the watery depths for Halloween. The ship was created in Kevin Murray’s shed in Colla and designed by local expert shipwright and sailor, David Harte. Willing helpers put some final touches to the spirit of the old ship before she set sail down the Main Street, attended by assorted fish, jelly fish and the spirits of drowned sailors.
Gill and Tom Redmond and Matilda O'Brien enjoying the official opening of Béal Blásta Ballydehob Wholefood Shop Deli Cafe, formerly Hudson's, in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Ballydehob Tidy Towns celebrated being awarded a silver medal in the SuperValu Tidy Towns Awards where 904 towns and villages throughout the country competed for the top place. The committee extended gratitude to their many volunteers and group partners for actively giving up their time to make Ballydehob beautiful. Some volunteers (from left): Marc Robins, John Forde, Cllr Caroline Cronin, Jens Franke and Peter Hermle.
John Hayes, Catherine O'Sullivan and Michael Walsh represented Rosscarbery Tidy Towns at the annual SuperValu Tidy Towns awards ceremony in Croke Park last Friday.
Charlotte O'Sullivan as the Joker and Sophie Humston as Superwoman, both from Skibbereen, enjoying the Halloween street party which took place in Skibbereen. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Mairead Coughlan won the €1,500 jackpot in 55 calls at the O’Donovan Rossa bingo night. From left: Matthew Salter, Mairead Coughlan and Gearoid McCarthy.
At the recent Mary Immaculate College conferring ceremonies were Ailbhe Clifford (Glenbeigh, County Kerry), Fodhla Houlihan (Killorglin, County Kerry), Jessica Buckley (Macroom, County Cork) and Katie Heaney (Millstreet, County Cork). The three days of conferring ceremonies saw graduates conferred with academic awards across the college’s 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in education and the liberal arts. (Photo: Arthur Ellis)
Rian Twomey celebrating with his family, Barra (brother), Larry (dad), and Tomás (brother), all from Ballingeary, at his conferring ceremony at MTU Bishopstown Campus where he graduated with a bachelor of business (honours) in accounting. (Photo: Joleen Cronin)
Jim, Pat and Michael Cronin of Cronin’s Garage at the recent Togher/Derrinacahara Defibrillator Group’s fundraiser tractor run.
Girls at Coppeen National School getting to know the equipment on board the West Cork Rapid Response jeep on its visit to the school were (from left): Fia Cowig, Robyn Nyhan, Liana Siragi, Aoife Hurley, Aoife Falzon and Róisín Collins.
The Ballinascarthy U13 camogie team that won the Carbery Shield final in Bandon against a very competitive Enniskeane team. Front (from left): Éala Pattwell, Aoife O'Driscoll, Ayla Bishop (captain), Caoimhe Barrett, Éabha O'Leary, Claire Higgins, Sinéad Walsh and Kate O'Flynn. Back (from left): Siobhán McCarthy, Saibh O'Flynn, Leanne Walsh, Hannah Buttimer, Leah Buttimer, Sarah Walsh, Aideen Murphy, Ruby McCarthy, Odette O'Donovan Forcey and Neasa Kiernan.
Innishannon Tidy Towns volunteers Gerry Foley, Peter Fehily and Eileen Walsh at the Tidy Towns Awards ceremony at Croke Park last Friday.
Ben Roycroft from Kilbrittain with his grandad Liam Curtin from Ballinhassig at the Leap Scarecrow Festival last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Aoibhinn O’Sullivan, Courtmacsherry, wearing her grandfather’s hat at the recent Seven Heads Walks annual fundraising breakfast in Courtmacsherry Hotel. The event is the main fundraiser for the upkeep and development of the popular walks. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Emma Hickey of Ballycomane and Cathal McCarthy of Bantry on the celebration of their recent marriage.
At the John O’Driscoll road bowling cup final in Durrus were (from left): Finbarr Coughlan (runner up), Pat Daly (runner up), Kevin Minehane (winner), Mary O’Donovan and Donal O’Mahony (referee).
Millie Woodward, Sarah Dukelow, Pippa Woodward and Freya Horgan all dressed up and ready to celebrate Halloween at St James’ National School.
Knockskeagh National School was invited to provide the choir for the special occasion of the mass which was held at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty, to which all the school communities in the Diocese of Ross were invited to celebrate a mass to call on God's blessings for the year ahead and to celebrate everything that is good in our schools.
Locals enjoying the mid-term break in Clonakilty were (from left): Lilah Steward, Kate Burton, Liza Hasani, Caoimhe Scully and Mia O’Sullivan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Aoife Canty from Lyre, out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sixth class pupils from Rath National School, Ben Pitton Brady, Jesse Best, Theo Best and Fionn Daly, collectively known as Brainstorm, after their fantastic band performance at the recent Skibbo’ween street party.
Ilen Rovers U12s played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Thursday with Rebel Óg Cork West against Rebel Óg Cork Mid, where they enjoyed a great day. Back (from left): Tim Ashe, Liam O’Sullivan, Tadhg Ronan and Senan Whooley. Front (from left): Dominic Seymour and Paddy Sheehy.
Nell McCarthy, celebrating her graduation from the bachelor of business in culinary arts course within the Department of Tourism and Hospitality, with her uncle John O'Regan, governor of MTU, her parents Rita and Dan and brother Eoghan. Last year, Nell was one of BIM’s 2023 Taste the Atlantic Young Chef Ambassadors, and in early October, she was a finalist in the Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year Competition. She is currently working as a chef at the Michelin 2-star Customs House Restaurant in Baltimore. (Photo: Joleen Cronin)
The sixth annual Alice Crowley Inchydoney Summer Swim took place in August this year and raised over €4,000 for the Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association and Courtmacsherry RNLI. At the presentation of funds were John O'Sullivan, Margaret Deegan, Justin Crowley, John Collins, Val Lynch, Michael McCarthy, Traolach O'Donnabhain and Anne O'Donoghue. Thanks was expressed to all the swimmers, lifeguards, safety teams and all those who supported the event on the day.
Geata Arts brought the Samhain spirit to Emmet Square in Clonakilty last Sunday with an impressive fire performance by Rónan McLoughlin and Eimhin Shortt. The event lit up the square and drew a crowd, marking the ancient festival with skill and energy. (Photo: Anna Groniecka)
Carol Connolly from Coomhola, with her horse Blondie, took part in West Cork Chevals first charity event of the season. The cheval ran from Durrus to Ahakista and back and all proceeds were in aid of the West Cork Jesters. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Dave Shannon and Deb Linch, both from Durrus, enjoying West Cork Cheval’s first charity event of the season. The cheval ran from Durrus to Ahakista and back and over 20 horses registered for the ride. All proceeds were in aid of the West Cork Jesters. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
An Tanaiste Micheál Martin TD (centre) flanked by office manager Helen O'Driscoll and board chairperson Neilie O'Leary, along with members of the board and staff at the official opening of the new Cancer Connect office in Bantry. (Photo: David Keane)
Joseph, Cadhla and Tom O'Neill from Bantry enjoying a recent day out at the Caheragh Threshing. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the visit of the relics of St Bernadette to Clonakilty recently were Fr Tom Hayes; Bishop Fintan Gavin, and altar servers Jane and Niall Keohane from Darrara following mass and the sacrament of the sick in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clonakilty for mass and the sacrament of the sick during the visit of the relics of St Bernadette of Lourdes last week. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Phoebe Stanness and Ruby Cahalane were enjoying the Halloween night celebrations in Union Hall as were, below, Doireann, Sadie and Blaithin White, all from Union Hall. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Union Hall, West Cork, Ireland. 31st Oct, 2024. A mild, clear Halloween night in Union Hall brought out many young people for trick or treating. Enjoying the night were Doireann, Sadie and Blaithin White, all from Union Hall. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Around 20 horses and ponies took part in the West Cork Cheval in aid of West Cork Jesters, which ran to Ahakista and back last weekend. Above: The cheval makes its way past St James Church in Durrus. The village won first prize in the large village category at the All-Ireland Pride of Place awards ceremony, which was held in Monaghan.(Photo: Andy Gibson).
Mary Williamson from Durrus with her pony 'Classy' taking part in the West Cork Chevals ride to Ahakista. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
European ploughing champion Thomas Beausang taking part in the Cork East ploughing match in Ballyfeard, near Minane Bridge last weekend. (Photo: David Creedon)