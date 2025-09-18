‘Gabriel Rangers going well but there’s definitely more in us,’ insists Mike O’Brien

Gabriel Rangers 0-20

Dromtarriffe 1-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

MIKE O’Brien insists Gabriel Rangers must raise their game ahead of their McCarthy Insurance Group Intermediate A FC quarter-final with Ballinora.

Undefeated Gabriels secured top spot in Group 2 with a comprehensive win over Dromtarriffe in Castletownkenneigh on Saturday.

‘I don’t think we were at our best today,’ O’Brien admitted.

‘Switching Ger (O’Callaghan) to centre forward made a big difference in the second half – it sped up our game. We were too slow, too cumbersome in the first half, but Ger changed that.

‘We’d be happy enough with the win, but definitely more is needed in the knockout stages. We did much better in the second half, with more focus and determination. We’re going well but there is definitely more in us.’

That goalkeeper Liam Hegarty was man of the match showed how hard-fought this victory really was.

Gabriels opened well with two points from hard-working midfielder Paddy O’Driscoll, but Jamie Kelleher hit back with a Dromtarriffe goal in the third minute. Points from Mark Cronin (free) and Seán Kelleher restored Gabriels’ advantage before Evan Murphy struck a fine two-pointer. Hegarty then produced the first of his vital saves from Thomas Howard, and an Eddie Goggin score levelled matters by the end of the opening quarter, 0-5 to 1-2.

Scores were scarce in a tough second quarter. Conor O’Callaghan and Howard pointed for Dromtarriffe, while Keith O’Driscoll and Goggin replied. A two-point free from Seán Kelleher pushed Gabriels two clear at the break, 0-9 to 1-4. Hegarty was again called on to deny Aidan Downey before half-time.

The third quarter was evenly contested, Dromtarriffe outscoring Gabriels by three to two, with Cronin and Goggin on target. Hegarty pulled off another excellent stop from Finn McKee as the Carbery men survived some shaky moments.

From there, Gabriels took over. Inspired by Ger O’Callaghan, they reeled off five unanswered points from Seán Kelleher (free), Killian O’Brien, Cronin (two) and O’Callaghan. Evan Murphy briefly stemmed the tide for Dromtarriffe, but Cronin (free) and Keith O’Driscoll replied. A late two-point free from Seán Kelleher sealed the win.

So, job done for Gabriels – a quarter-final awaits – while Dromtarriffe must regroup for a relegation play-off against St Vincent’s.

OUR STAR: Seán Kelleher and Ger O’Callaghan impressed, but Liam Hegarty’s heroics in goal were decisive.

Scorers

Gabriel Rangers: Seán Kelleher 0-6 (2 two-pointers, 1f); Mark Cronin 0-5 (4f); Eddie Goggin 0-3; Keith O’Driscoll, Paddy O’Driscoll 0-2 each; Ger O’Callaghan, Killian O’Brien 0-1 each.

Dromtarriffe: Evan Murphy 0-4 (2 two-pointers); Jamie Kelleher 1-0; Andrew Healy 0-3; Conor O’Callaghan 0-2; Thomas Howard 0-1.

Gabriel Rangers: Liam Hegarty; Killian O’Sullivan, David O’Regan, Ryan Roycroft; Ger O’Callaghan, Ronan Hurley, Killian O’Brien; Paddy O’Driscoll, Seán Kelleher; Chris Moynihan, James O’Regan, Luka Bowen; Mark Cronin, Keith O’Driscoll, Eddie Goggin.

Subs: Jordi O’Brien for K O’Sullivan (36), Fionn Hurley for J O’Regan (45), Danny McSweeney for R Roycroft (47), Eoin O’Brien for C Moynihan (53), Daragh O’Shea for M Cronin (57).

Dromtarriffe: Dan Mann; Brandon Murphy, Michael O’Brien, Ray Daly; Mark Dennehy, Seán Howard, Jack Murphy; Conor O’Callaghan, Adam Buckley; Evan Murphy, Jamie Kelleher, Aidan Downey; Finn McKee, Andrew Healy, Thomas Howard.

Subs: Aaron Daly for A Buckley (20), Dan Dennehy for S Howard (35), Séamus O’Sullivan for F McKee (51), Michael O’Callaghan for A Downey (55), Dara Murphy for M O’Brien (55), Michael Sheehan for A Daly (55).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).