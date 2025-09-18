Ilen Rovers ‘enjoying their football again’, as county quarter-final with Mitchelstown is next up

Ilen Rovers 1-14

St Vincents 1-5

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

ILEN Rovers qualified for the quarter-finals of the McCarthy Insurance Group Intermediate A FC and a joust with Mitchelstown following an emphatic nine-point victory over St Vincents at blustery Ahiohill on Saturday.

The trajectory of Ilen Rovers' football has taken an upward curve this season with steady momentum and improvement visible, something that selector Brendan Duggan was pleased with as he explained.

‘The lads are enjoying their football again, and it’s rubbing off in their displays. Dan (MacEoin) being back is a huge boost; his experience and scoring ability are invaluable,’ stressed Duggan.

‘That goal by Barry Collins just after half-time settled us down. It was tricky playing with the crossfield wind. We were finding it difficult to score at times, but it cushioned us and we finished well.

‘The momentum and display was very positive.’

Playing with the strong wind, Rovers attacked at every opportunity, with points by Michael Sheehy, Adrian O’Driscoll, and a delightful two-pointer by Dan MacEoin to open up a 0-4 to 0-0 gap.

The experienced Blake Murphy was calling a lot of Vincent's shots in this early spell. He was instrumental in setting up their only score of the half – a well-taken goal in the tenth minute by Benjamin Long who tried his luck from an acute angle. But the city side failed to add to their tally until the 38th minute.

Not so Ilen, but wastefulness in front of goal – with six shots off target – in the opening half did little to help their cause. Adrian O’Driscoll fisted over his second point, as another two-pointer by MacEoin extended their advantage. Dermot Hegarty added another Ilen point from play in the 26th minute, but this followed a barren ten-minute spell.

O’Driscoll again nailed a free, and his consistency was a major boost to Ilen, who led 0-9 to 1-0 at the break.

It was Ilen in the second half, with more pep in their step. Midfielders Peadar O’Driscoll and Dermot Hegarty got on top, allied to wonderful play by wing back Denis O’Driscoll, who began to turn the screw. Impressive sub Seán Minihane had a smashing point and then came the defining moment.

A patient build-up involving four Ilen players ended with Barry Collins’ blistering drive flying off an upright and into the Saints' net, getting a deflection en route. Suddenly, a mountain was now an Everest for St Vincents. Despite a fine Anthony Harte white flag, it was Ilen who were in control.

Another Adrian O’Driscoll free and a two-pointer by Anthony Harte, Vincent's best performer, made it 1-11 to 1-3. Sub Alan Holland, Adrian O’Driscoll (free), and a fine two-pointer by Kyle O’Connor concluded the scoring, Ilen past the post with furlongs to spare, and into the knock-out stages.

OUR STAR: Ilen’s Denis O’Driscoll, at wing back, gave a peerless display of constructive defending and attacked the opposition with some pacy sallies at every opportunity.

Scorers

Ilen Rovers: Adrian O’Driscoll 0-5 (3f); Dan MacEoin 0-4 (2 2pt); Barry Collins 1-0; Alan Holland, Seán Connolly, Dermot Hegarty, Seán Minihane, Michael Sheehy 0-1 each.

St Vincent’s: Benjamin Long 1-0; Anthony Harte 0-3 (2pt); Kyle O’Connor 0-2 (2pt).

Ilen Rovers: Damien O’Sullivan; Daniel Coakley, Jack Collins, Ciarán Dwyer; Aaron O’Sullivan, Joseph Hickey, Denis O’Driscoll; Peadar O’Driscoll, Dermot Hegarty; Barry Collins, Seán Connolly, Adrian O’Driscoll; Dan MacEoin, Michael Sheehy, Emmet Hourihane.

Subs: Seán Minihane for E Hourihane (27), Alan Holland for D MacEoin (55), Conor Harrington for M Sheehy (58), Aidan Fahy for D Hegarty (59).

St Vincents: Darragh Clarke; Christopher Lynch, Anthony O’Callaghan, Kane Murphy; Anthony Harte, Adam Sorenson, Gavin McCarthy; Luke Callanan, Shane Duggan; James Price, Blake Murphy, Cormac O’Neill; Derry Quinn, Brandon Hornibrook, Benjamin Long.

Subs: Cian Leonard for B Murphy (inj, 42), Kyle O’Connor for B Long (46), Christopher Desmond for G McCarthy (53), Jamie O’Donovan for S Duggan (55).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).