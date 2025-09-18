PHOTO SPECIAL: West Cork Farming in photos

These photos were featured in our West Cork Farming 2025 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!
Clodagh Kearney; Róisín McKenna and Ciara Forde, at the De Courcey Classic & Vintage Club's annual harvest working day in Ballinadee Picture: Andy Gibson.
Demonstrating barley harvesting was David O'Neill from Ballinadee with his 1970's New Holland Clayton 1545 combine harvester at the De Courcey Classic & Vintage Club's annual harvest working day in Ballinadee Picture: Andy Gibson.
Thousands of people attended to see ploughing, old time threshing, barley harvesting, vintage cars and much more. Old time threshing at the working day. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Taking part in the charity tractor run in Rossmore was John Collins from Rossmore with his 1989 Ford 7610 tractor. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Lined up for a good day were Ailbhe; Etain; Regan O'Driscoll; Éadaoin Collins and Mason O'Driscoll, all from Rossmore at the charity tractor run in Rossmore. Picture: Andy Gibson.
At the charity tractor run in Rossmore were Seán & Elena Harrington from Ring. Picture: Andy Gibson.
“Barryroe Staff,” (L to R), Tim Kingston, Branch Manager, Deirdre Griffin and Retail Manager John Cuddihy at the Barryroe Co-op Centenary event.
“Keeping an eye out,” Timmy Finn, Courtmacsherry, Lawrence O’Donovan Butlerstown and Denis O’Sullivan Lislevane at the Co-op celebrations.
“Retired Members,” (L to R) Patricia and Seamus O’Donovan, Patrick and Kay Lawton and Dan Joe O’Sullivan with his horse “Loki.” Seamus and Patrick have retired recently from many years of service at Barryroe Co-op.
Nora Murphy (Kilmeen Cross) and Fiona Connolly (Rossmore) were busy selling raffle tickets to Michael Deasy (Rossmore) at the Rossmore tractor, truck, car and bike run which was in aid of West Cork Jesters and Critical Emergency Response.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
Adrian Collins (Ballineen), Traoloch McCarthy (Kealkill) , Ryan O'Leary (Dunmanway) and Oisin McCarthy (Dunmanway) at the Rossmore tractor, truck, car and bike run which was in aid of West Cork Jesters and Critical Emergency Response.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan (Kilmeen) with family Thomas (1), Joaquin, Beatriz (2), Cecília (4), Víoleta (5) and Adriana enjoying their day at the Rossmore tractor, truck, car and bike run which was in aid of West Cork Jesters and Critical Emergency Response.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
“Tullamore Competitors,” West Cork ploughing competitors and officials and sponsor prior to heading to the All Ireland Ploughing Competition. (Back Row L to R), Leslie Wolfe, Ger Lawlor, Jim Grace, Aidan Grace, Eibhear O’Farrell, James Jennings, Flor Wycherley, John O’Neill, John Wolfe. (Middle Row L to R), Ger Kirby, Kevin O’Driscoll, Mathew Coakley, Leonard Deane, Gordon Jennings, Liam O’Driscoll, Eugene O’Donovan, Michael Wycherley. (Seated L to R), Kieran Keohane, Katie Hayes, Séad Ni Mhaoilmhia, Claire O’Rourke, Michael Ryan (Team Sponsor), Richard White, Barry O’Sullivan, Caroline O’Driscoll, Laoise O’Driscoll and Ellen Nyhan. Missing from the picture, Jer &; Kieran Coakley who are at the World Ploughing in the Czech Republic.