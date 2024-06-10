Out and About in West Cork

At the Steam and vintage rally at Innishannon were Jack Crowley and Eileen Lordan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Harper Reid from Minane Bridge who was awarded Bonny Baby of Belgooly Show 2024.
Gusie Murphy from Kilbrittain with his 6” scale steam truck. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Jim and Tiernan Kelly from Enniscorthy with their Nova kit car, one of only 300 made, at the rally, held in aid of the Irish Cancer Society which has raised €1.5m since 1997. (Photo: David Patterson)
Award recipients at the Clonakilty Mayoral Awards that took place at the Clonakilty GAA Complex in Ahamilla last week where individuals and business people were honoured for their contribution to Clonakilty. Back row (left to right): Niall O’Riordan (Clonakilty Macra), Tom Whooley (Soccer), Owen Scally (Supervalu), Odhran Scully (Badminton) and Robert Walsh (Walsh Print & Graphics) Second row (left to right): Finbarr O’Donovan (Community), Audrey Scally (Supervalu), Carol Barrett (Dunmore House Hotel), Mary Scegauskas (Dog Grooming) and Diarmuid O’Sullivan (Irish Yogurts). Front (left to right): Ger O’Driscoll (Ring Rowing Club), Claire Ryan (St. Joseph’s Workshop), Margaret Daly (Fundraising for Cancer Services), Therese Hayes (Clonakilty Daffodil Day), Oonagh Croke-O’Donoghue (Clonakilty Playground Committee) and Pat Joe Harrington (Galley Flash Rowing Club). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Donal, Emily, Lucy and Sarah Cahalane from Dunmanway pictured with members of the Reel Icons cosplay group at the Dunmanway Feel the Force Star Wars festival over the June Bank Holiday Weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Garda Sgt Chris Brosnan dealing with ‘passport queries’ at the Dunmanway Feel the Force Star Wars festival over the bank holiday weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Lal Thompson, Helen Collins, Coílín Murray and Rachel O'Keeffe, all founding members of the West Cork Arts Centre at North Street, Skibbereen, attending an exhibition by Coílín and Ian Humphreys at the Cnoc Buí gallery in Union Hall.
Jacqueline and baby Liam McSweeney, Laura McCarthy, Alannah McSweeney and Siobhan Nolan enjoying the sunshine and music at the annual Ballydehob Country Music Festival. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Barryroe captain Ciaran O'Regan and Ballinascarthy captain Eoin O'Driscoll in for the toss with referee Michael Collins ahead of the recent league game of hurling.
Eileen Lynch from Waterfall took this photo of a dog waiting patiently for the timber yawl boats to return from a race during the Gallyflash fun regatta which was held at Kilkern Lake last weekend.
Friends Yasmine O'Driscoll and Kate Murphy from Skibbereen with their dogs Rosie and Blake at Leap Show on Monday June 3rd.
The men's captain's prize to members took place over the bank holiday weekend at Skibbereen and West Carbery Golf Club. An enjoyable event of music followed the presentation of prizes. From left: Captain Brian Herraghty with winner Gearoid MacEoin and Bridget Herraghty.
Peadar Williamson from Durrus with his horse at the annual Ballydehob Country Music festival. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Patsy Northridge has a circle of friends that meet up on a weekly basis to do knitting and crochet work. Now a yearly event, a chosen charity benefits from their labour and skills. The actual items are donated to various charities and the money comes from those that attend her open day and subsequent donations. This year's nominated charity was Cancer Connect and Helen O'Driscoll (front left) was on hand to accept the cheque for €3,710.00 from members of the Patsy Knitting Group. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Harry Walsh from Dublin enjoying fun in the sun on his first visit to Barleycove last weekend.
Pupils of Rusnacahara National School in Ahakista, Maggie O'Brien and Ciara Daly, received their First Holy Communion in Church of Mary, Star of the Sea, Kilcrohane recently with celebrant Fr John C O'Donovan and school staff Lauren Wall and Maureen Arundel.
Aaron, Diarmuid and Tom Cagodan with John Leonard celebrating Cork's victory at the final whistle at sun-soaked Cape Clear. There was great banter as a Donegal Film Crew was also on the island listening to the game on the radio. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
The Glengarriff junior cup team which was narrowly defeated by Dooks on Monday June 3rd comprised (from left): David J O’Sullivan, Paul Dinneen (player manager), Noel Moylan, Chris Harrington, Owen Dinneen (club captain) and Joe Holland.
Nienke and Ruben Labuschagne enjoying the Dawn Chorus at Glengarriff Nature Reserve which was led by conservation ranger Jay Cornish, National Parks and Wildlife Service. The walk began at 4.37am and nature lovers were treated to the first bird song, from a thrush, at 4.37am, followed by sounds from blackbirds, robins, kingfishers and greater spotted woodpeckers. The morning concluded with a fire baked breakfast by Kloë and Adam Carveth of Two Green Shoots. (Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan)
Deputy county mayor Cllr Deirdre Kelly opening the event with Wookie bounty hunter Krrsantan from the Reel Icons cosplay group at the Dunmanway Feel the Force Star Wars festival which was held over the June bank holiday weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
Photographs of Castletownbere were presented to Aubrey Jaap and Lindsay Mulcahy, director and assistant director of Butte Silver Bow Archives, by twins David and Eoin Dudley, Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy and Cllr Siobhan Cronin. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
A group of visitors from Butte, Montana attended a function with a gathering of Beara people during their recent visit to the area. (Picture: Anne Marie Cronin)
The annual Corpus Christi procession was a historic one in Castletownbere as it was the first time that women, Maureen Power and Ellen Dunne, carried the Monstrance through the town. The procession was officiated by Fr Noel Spring and Fr John Kerin. All the First Holy Communicants from the parish took part in the parade. Back: Johnny Orpen, Maureen Power, John Wiseman, Barry O’Sullivan, Fr John Kerin, Fr Noel Spring and Liam O’Driscoll. Front: Krzysztof Chrzanowski, Ellen Dunne and Francis Lehane. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Beara’s Got Talent raised an incredible €4,150 for Cancer Connect. At the presentation of funds were (back, from left): Brendan O’Driscoll, Moira Duncan, Deirdre Minihane and Marese O’Driscoll. Front (from left): Helen O’Driscoll, Denis O’Shea, Marlene Fitzpatrick, Marie O’Connor, Mary O’Connor, Suzanne McCloskey and Michael Downey. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Geoff Wycherley, owner, outside the latest attraction, the Rebel Rampage.
Bantry Tidy Towns expressed thanks to the Maritime Hotel staff who volunteer on the last Monday of each of the summer months by doing a clean-up out the Abbey road. Bantry Tidy Towns is aware of the many volunteers who ‘adopt a stretch’ and pick up litter or do weeding in specific areas of the town in their own time. The efforts are greatly appreciated. Regular Tidy Towns volunteers meet up every Tuesday evening at 7pm near the fountain on the square and new volunteers are welcome to join.
Pupils from Coomhola National School enjoyed the athletics activity day which was held recently at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí. Six primary schools from around West Cork attended the day where the children participated in a number of different athletic activities. The day was organised by Craig Harrington of Cork Sports Partnership. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Daniel Kent, Aidan Gambura, Erin Lyons and Robyn Blake preparing to go in for their first Junior Cert exam at Bandon Grammar on Wednesday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Principal of Bandon Grammar School, Niamh McShane, checking out one of the exam rooms on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Junior and Leaving Cert exams which started on Wednesday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Brian Begley, Fiona Begley and Danny Manning from Bantry Athletic Club participating in the Cork City Marathon.
Jack Synnott greasing the 1929 Fowler road roller on day one of the Celtic Steamers run from Ballydehob to Kinsale which was held in aid of the RNLI and the the charity Rainbow Club Cork. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Aine Long from Cork with Ballydehob ladies Eimear and Ciara O'Regan soaking in the sunshine at the Ballydehob Country Music Festival which was held last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The 27th Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally took place over the bank holiday weekend. Irish international and Munster rugby player, Jack Crowley, opened the rally. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Emily and Kasie Ryan from Bandon enjoying a day out at the steam and vintage rally in Innishannon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Tom Ryan, administrator of Leap lotto, presenting Bill Daly with his winning cheque of €15,600, which was the highest ever win since the start of the Leap lotto which benefits both Kilmacabea GAA club and Leap Community Council. Bill Daly, former King of the Roads bowling champion in 1985 and 1986 is originally from Leap but is now living in Glanmire. Included in the photo are those who help organise the Leap lotto and Bill's family, James and Michelle Ronan, John Harrington, Pat O'Riordan, Dan Hourihane, Bernie McDonald, James Nyhan, John Collins, Donal O'Donovan, Michael Glavin, Deirdre O'Donovan, Angela O'Donovan, Pat O'Callaghan, John Daly, Laura Daly and Paul, Aoibhinn and Eabha O'Shea. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Captain Gerry Burns thanking Kara Kelleher for her fundraising efforts towards Union Hall RNLI for the month of May. Kara donated money from the sale of her hen’s eggs for the month to the RNLI campaign.
Marion Creedon-Hegarty and Sharon Rose preparing for the clothes swap which will be held at Baltimore Community Hall on Friday June 14th at 7.30pm. Garments, shoes and accessories in excellent condition can be dropped in on Sundays at the market between 11am and 1pm. All proceeds will be in aid of the community hall.
Pupils representing Rath National School during the Sciath na Scol parade at half time of the Cork versus Donegal match included (from left): Darragh Murphy, Ferdinand O’Driscoll, Charlie Cottrell, Bill O’Driscoll, Theo Best, Fionn Daly, Senan Whooley, Paddy Sheehy, Kingsley Crosby and Fiachra Garrett.
The Ilen Rovers U10 girls started off their season with a series of mini games against Kilmacabea last Sunday. It was a glorious morning and they played some great football. Back (from left): Aoife Cadogan Pyburn, Ciara Cottrell, Ella Keane, Ella Jennings, Eddie Reilly, Hannah Sheehy, Rathnaid Whooley and Emma O’Driscoll. Front (from left): Éirinn O’Driscoll, Ina O’Driscoll, Nell McCarthy, Méabh Collins, Ella Crowley and Emma Keohane.
Recent winners of the Joan Murphy bridge cup were Colette Tobin, Paula O'Sullivan (outgoing president) and Colette Hayes.
A cheque for €5,100, which was raised at the John McKennedy Testimonial Concert, was recently presented by family members and friends of the late John to the Irish Cancer Society. Front (from left): Catherine Murphy, Mairéad McKennedy, Michelle McKennedy, Eileen McKennedy, Mary O'Sullivan, Michael O'Mahony (concert organiser) and Janet McKennedy. Back (from left): Felix O'Neill (sponsor), Eoin McKennedy, Breda McKennedy, Alan McKennedy, Jack McKennedy and Nora Scannell (director).
Members of Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage (Jerome JC O’Sullivan, Traolach Ó Donnabháin and Tomás Tuipéar) were the recipients of the Clonakilty mayoral council hall of fame award that took place at the Clonakilty GAA complex in Ahamilla on Wednesday night last. From left: Chris Henchy, mayor of Clonakilty presents to Jerome JC O’Sullivan; Anthony McDermott, mayoral council member presents to Tomás Tuipéar and Michael O’Neill presents to Traolach Ó Donnabháin. Also included are mayoral council members Paddy Connolly and Padraig O’Reilly. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Reverend Kingsley Sutton, who celebrated his twenty-fifth anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood at Kilgarriffe Church, Clonakilty last Sunday with (from left): Rose Hinchy, Chris Hinchy (mayor of Clonakilty), Daphne Sutton, Gordon Coombes (diocesan reader) and Noreen Minihan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Emma O’Donovan from Ardfield catching up with her friend Siofradh Walsh-Deelo at the parklet in Kent Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Star Wars Stormtrooper keeping law and order at the Feel the Force weekend in Dunmanway with the Sexton family, Michelle, Aoibhin, Sean and Clint. (Photo: Noel M Photography)
Maeve O’Regan, Margaret Murphy (president) and Mary Dineen at the Parkway Hotel at the last bridge meeting of the season.
Star Wars character Wookie Santos serving customers Johnny Murphy from Dunmanway and Luke McCarthy from Drogheda at Drinagh Pharmacy during the Feel the Force weekend in Dunmanway. (Photo: Noel M Photography)
Simon Guest, Andrew Guest and Yvonne Roycroft from Dunmanway at the agricultural show in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sophie Power is the new Guinness World Record holder for becoming the fastest woman to run from Malin to Mizen. Tri Club member Gaya ran some miles with Sophie on her record achievement.
The winning Sciath na Scoil hurling team from Ballinadee Primary School included (front, from left): Ryan Desmond, John Forde, Shea Forde, Eoin McCarthy, Conor Forde, Adam O’Mahony, Paddy Coakley and Ryan Hickey. Back (from left): Ciarán O’Callaghan, Cian Footman, Tony O’Mahony, Peter Crowley, Peter Murphy, Patrick O’Ríordan, Danny Toal, Conor Whitehead, Jack O’Donoghue and Luke Egan.
Excitement abounds as details of Ballinspittle's new national school is announced.
Barryroe’s Stephanie Fleming on Waitwith Finola, who won the supreme pony championship at the recent Bandon Show, with judges Cathy Cooper and N Millar. Stephanie received the Adams family (Courtmacsherry) trophy. (Photo: Prestige Photography)
Timoleague National School’s boys’ team that competed at the Cork City Sports included (back, from left): Jack Harte, Travis Asare, Darragh O'Sullivan, Daniel Keohane and Donncha Deasy. Front (from left): Arthur Walsh, Daniel Harte, Mikey Deasy, Bobby Deasy, Rian Daly, Ross O'Leary and Cian O'Sullivan.
Timoleague National School’s girls’ team that competed at the Cork City Sports included (back, from left): Cara Daly, Andrea Deasy, Ciara Long, Aoife Harte, Saoirse Griffin and Isabel Harte. Front (from left): Anna McInerney, Maebh Wilcox, Catherine Foley, Anna Leahy and Doireann Couse.
The Carraig ag Caint group from Carrigaline on their recent visit to Gougane Barra.
Author Gerard O'Rourke with members of his late wife's family along with Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy and Cllr Michael Looney deputising for the county mayor at the launch of Gerard’s book Land War to Civil War 1900-1924: Donoughmore to Cork and Beyond. Gerard hopes to raise money for cancer research from the sales of the book in memory of his late wife.
Róisín Allen picked up two bronze medals as part of the U18 girls team representing Ireland at the recent European Road Bowling Championships in Germany.
St James' National School pupils Grace Solomon, Freya Horgan, Sarah Dukelow, Kurt White and Trevor Dukelow enjoying the waterpark in Rosscarbery on their school tour outing.
Molly Cadogan and Cliona Crowley, Leaving Cert students from Mount St Michael in Rosscarbery, ahead of starting their final exams on Wednesday which began with an English paper. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The winning Gaelscoil Cionn tSáille soccer team who won the B FAI Primary 5s in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last week. Back (from left): Donnacha O’Sullivan, Steve Barlow, Noah Lee and Cian Duke. Front (from left): Tom O’Keeffe, Johnny Healy and Jack McCarthy.
Kinsale garden designer Hendrik Lepel talking to The Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin at the Bord Bia Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park where Hendrik won the silver medal for his Sun Harness Garden which is sponsored by Peppermint Farm Glasshouses. It is an educational space, demonstrating how to create a microclimate within any Irish garden by harnessing the sun’s energy. A sun-rotating glass pavilion bridges the gap between indoor comfort and the outdoors.
Other musical highlights will include Loah, who will bring her blend of Afro-folk soul to St Catherine’s Cultural Centre.
Bishop John Buckley from Incigheela at the 98th annual Eucharistic procession in Cork city with his successor Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Cllr Ted Lucey recently hosted a civic reception to honour the awards won by various teams and individuals at underage (ages 12 to 18) throughout Macroom Municipal District. Cllr Lucey presented over 750 certificates to representatives of winning teams and individuals also acknowledged the great work being done by local volunteers to support young people in their achievements. Members of the Canovee GAA U12 team were delighted to be presented with their certificates. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
The Ballymartle golf classic, sponsored by Kitty O’Sé’s, was launched last Friday. (Photo: John Allen)
Barry Lordan from Kilpatrick in Bandon with the family-owned 1911 built Burrell Showman’s Engine 'Princess Royal' at the 27th annual Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally which was held in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. (Photo: David Patterson)
Daithi Keohane (2), from Bantry, age 2, loves visiting Alchemy Sign Art's Octopus mural in Bantry. (Photo: Bernie O Sullivan)