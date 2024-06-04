Out and About in West Cork

Claire O’Mahony, Molly Cahalane, Aoife Buckley, Ali O’Shea, Laura O’Donoghue, Liam O’Mahony, James Buckley, Niall Buckley, and Daniel Courtney members of the Leaving Cert Class of 2024 at Skibbereen Community School after their graduation ceremony in the school. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Grace Gallagher and Lisa O'Driscoll, Skibbereen with Ellen Hurley, Baltimore after the Graduation Ceremony for the Leaving Cert Class of 2024 at Skibbereen Community School. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Kitty O'Donovan, Mark Keating and Molly Lomasney pictured at the Leaving Cert Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2024 at Skibbereen Community School. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Julia Wanatowska, Aoibhín Collins, Emma Lucey, and Taylor McCarthy from Our Lady of Mercy NS, Bantry warming up for the athletics activity day at Bantry Community College. Six primary schools from around West Cork attended. The children participated in a number of different athletics activities with the day organised by Craig Harrington of Cork Sports Partnership. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Pat O’Regan on his 1957 Massey Ferguson at the tractor run at Dunmanway. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at the Tractor run at Dunmanway were John and Martina Dullea and Kevin, Aisling, Dermot and Tina O'Riordan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at the Clonakilty Point to point at Inchydoney Island were Fiona Butler, Elaine Beamish and Mary Keohane. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at the Clonakilty Point to point at Inchydoney Island were Jennifer Eade Corkery, Kinsale and Donna O'Sullivan from Belgooly. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at the Clonakilty Point to point at Inchydoney Island were Ellie O'Flynn and her dog Sixty, and Trish Berry from Dunmanway. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Schull locals Fiona O’Sullivan, Geraldine Shannon, Marion O’Brien and Karen Hegarty enjoying the opening party of the annual Schull Fastnet Film Festival in Arran St East, Schull. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At a spring crop walk on the lands of Calvert and Keith Smith, Bandon were tillage farmers Raymond Moloney, Ballinspittle, Eoin Maleady, Teagasc UCD, James Collins, Ballinspittle and David Chambers, Crosshaven. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Julia Cooper, Seabed Sanctuary Collective, gave an informative lunchtime ecology talk and presentation of marine photos at Bantry Library during Biodiversity Week.
Skibbereen Bridge Club held their end of season president's prize competition in the West Cork Hotel on Thursday May 23rd. At the presentation of two beautiful lamps to the two winners were (from left): Stan Rispin (winner), Jerry O'Mahony (club president) and Jerry O'Donovan (winner).
Thomas Byrne, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Equality who visited Skibbereen Rowing Club last weekend after the club received €200,000 for new boats and equipment. Also included are: Skibbereen Rowing Club committee members Sean Murran, Nuala Lupton, Violet Hayes, Sean O'Brien, Denise and Tony Walsh and Skibbereen rower Emily Hegarty (who is part of the Irish crew who has just qualified for the Paris Olympics), Christopher O'Sullivan TD, Cllr Joe Carroll and Padriag O'Reilly who is running for council election. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Presenting the proceeds of the recently held Clogagh Tractor Run to Clogagh National School are (from left): Helen O'Flynn (prinicpal), Orla Coomey (junior infants), Kevin O'Sullivan (tractor run organiser and parent), Aileen Cashman (chairperson of parents association), Oisín McCabe (sixth class and eldest pupil in school) and Alex Harman (junior infants).
Pupils from Our Lady of Mercy National School in Bantry enjoyed the athletics activity day which was held last Friday at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí. Six primary schools from around West Cork attended the day where the children participated in a number of different athletic activities. The day was organised by Craig Harrington of Cork Sports Partnership. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Donal, Daniel and Felicity Lehane from Dunmanway all took part in the St Mary’s Church Dunmanway tractor and car run. The run was held in aid of St Mary’s National School’s special needs class, Inchigeela National School’s réaltaí and rainbow rooms and St Mary’s Church. (Photo: David Patterson)
Danny and Ian Crowley from Dunmanway at the St Mary’s Church’s tractor and car run. Ian drove his left hand drive Lancia Delta Integrale on the run. They took part in the Retro Cannonball run on the previous two days which started in Limerick, overnighted in Westport and finished the following day in Mullingar. (Photo: David Patterson)
Ryan and Simon Jennings (Enniskeane) Richard Doolan (Rosscarbery) and Shane Jennings (Enniskeane) all took part driving Ford tractors at the St Mary’s Church Dunmanway tractor and car run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Jason Lee, Karen Minihan and Deirdre Ní Challanain enjoying the Fastnet Film Festival in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Catriona and Rebecca Lynch from Bandon enjoying the sunshine at the recently held Bandon Agricultural Show. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Dean Hourigan from Hamilton High School, Bandon tackling Christopher O’Sullivan TD, who officially opened the new Astroturf training pitch at the school with principal Leona Foran and other team members also included. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Some of the sponsors for the fundraiser which was held at Glengarriff Golf Club in aid of Scoil Fhiachna Glengarriff are: Mary Lou Maguire Leahy, John Tobin, Philip English, Aidan O’Shea, Dylan O’Mahoney Wharton, Owen Dinneen, Joan Boyd, Helen O’Sullivan, Cllr Danny Collins, Patrick Murphy, Katie Hourihan, David O’Sullivan and Jeremy Cotter.
The scramble winners on Friday May 17th at Glengarriff Golf Club were (from left): Barbara Westring (sponsor), Robin Reeves, Mary Reeves and John Tobin with Allison Tobin.
A group from Butte during their visit to Beara last weekend.
Getting ready for the 2024 Gardens and Galleries event that will take place in July are Innishannon Tidy Towns members Peter Fehily, Mary Nolan O'Brien, Gerry Foley and Alice Taylor. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the launch of the annual Doheny/Sam Maguire golf classic, which will take place on Saturday June 8th at Skibbereen Golf Club was (from left): Jerry Collins, Richard Galvin, Christoir O’Mahony, Catherine O’Donovan, Barry O’Donovan and club chairman, Mark Farr.
The expedition cruise ship Exploris One visited Bantry last Friday. It had 144 passengers on board. The ship, which was launched in February 1989, sailed out of Bantry at 7pm that evening to continue on its journey. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Akshith Sreekumar and Delvin Ajesh from St Finbarr’s Boys’ National School at the athletics activity day which was organised by Craig Harrington of Cork Sports Partnership. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Baltimore RNLI members outside Buckingham Palace where they attended the RNLI 200-year anniversary at a garden party hosted by the royal family. From left: Aidan and Marion Bushe, Karen and Brendan Cottrell, Kate Callanan and Michael Cottrell, and Chiara and Brian McSweeney.
The Ilen Rovers U10 boys who played Castlehaven last Friday evening are (back, from left): Charlie Crowley, Jimmy McDonagh, Hugo O'Driscoll, Cathal Ronan and Conor O'Sullivan. Front (from left): Daniel Swanton, Stephen O'Mahony, Danny Coakley, Seán Duggan, Eoghan Hegarty, Liam O'Neill, Sebastien O'Regan and Aaron Hegarty.
Pupils from Rath National School loved being doctors for one day when West Cork Rapid Response paid a visit to the school and gave them a detailed tour of Dr Jason’s Jeep.
Cara Lehane celebrating her First Holy Communion in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Pupils from Scoil an Chroí Ro Naofa in Castletownbere were excited to see West Cork Rapid Response’s Jeep For Jason at their school.
Neilie Collins, president of Courcey Rovers GAA with golf classic winners Michael Quinlan, Dermot Hayes and Steve Harrington, chairman of Courcey Rovers GAA. Thomas Brennan, the third member of the team, was missing from the photo.
Minister Thomas Byrne and Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan with members of Kilmeen GAA last Friday when they met to hear about the club’s plans for the future.
The Dararra Art Group held an exhibition of affordable arts and crafts at the Dararra Community Centre. From left: Mary O’Brien, Deirdre Archbold and Patricia O’Brien. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Labour Party general secretary Billie Sparks, Patrick Evans, Deirdre Kingston, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, candidate Evie Nevin, former Cork South West TD Michael McCarthy, Eamon Kirwan and Miriam Kirwan.
Having fun in Kennedy Gardens, Clonakilty were (from left): Fiadh and Sam Nagle (Rathbarry) with James and Sadhbh O’Brien (Ardfield). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Great-grandchildren of Mary Jane Irwin and Jeremiah O’Donovan Rossa, Eileen Byrne Quill from Youghal and Williams Rossa Cole from New York, at last Sunday evening’s special screening of the documentary film Rebel Wife - the story of Mary Jane O'Donovan Rossa which was shown at Clonakilty Park Cinema.
Edward Williamson and his dogs Teddy and Penny out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Ewe Reilly O'Leary and Eábha O'Leary at Long Strand, Castlefreke where they participated in the Natura 2000 Bioblitz which aimed to identify and record as many species in a given place on one day during Biodiversity Week. (Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan)
The arrival and departing group photo of this year’s Leaving Cert cohort at Schull Community College. They are wished the best in their exams and every success in their futures.
The victorious fifth and sixth class team from Bishop Galvin Central School who won the Allianz Sciath na Scol hurling final.
Susan O’Toole’s Mermaid was made from 250-year-old ash donated by Joan O’Leary from Levis’ Corner Bar. Susan was proud to take part in the making of both mermaids and especially pleased that the current one had connections to her dear departed friends Nell and Julia Levis.
Pupils of Rusnacahara National School in Ahakista, Maggie O'Brien and Ciara Daly, received their First Holy Communion in Church of Mary, Star of the Sea, Kilcrohane last Sunday with celebrant Fr John C O'Donovan and school staff Lauren Wall and Maureen Arundel.
Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne on a visit to Ballinhassig AFC last Friday along with club members and Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan and Cllr Gillian Coughlan.
The Courtmacsherry RNLI group and their guests at the RNLI 200 year anniversary garden party at Buckingham Palace that was hosted by the royal family. Standing (from left): Vincent O’Donovan, Assumpta Drake, Ann O’Donovan, Joan O’Donovan, Sr Jane Murphy, Angela Veldman-O’Donovan, Michael Cox, Suzanne Reidy-Murphy and Pat Lawton. Seated (from left): Sharon O’Dea, Martha Drake, Kay Lawton and Una Cox. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Pupils from Timoleague National School received their First Holy Communion in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Timoleague on Saturday last. Also included are (from left): Susannah Keohane (class teacher), Helen Crowley (SNA), Canon John Kingston (Co PP), Mercedes Garcia (SNA) and Norma Harte (principal). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Fifth and sixth class girls from St Mary’s Primary School with John Hodnett, Munster Rugby and Caroline Anderson from Window Warehouse Rosscarbery.
Rosscarbery’s Louise Canty-Dinan, regional marketing and visitor experience lead with the RNLI, with her mum Sheila at the RNLI 200-year anniversary garden party at Buckingham Palace which was hosted by the royal family. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Susan Collins Duggan of Theatre Tricks Drama and Communications was the winner of the solo businesswoman category at the Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the Year awards which were held at the Inchydoney Lodge & Spa in Clonakilty.
Jacinta Kehily, president of Curraghcrowley Bridge Club (front row, centre) presenting her president's prize to winners Margaret and Jerry O'Flynn. Back (from left): Noreen Hurley, Eddie Moloney, Eileen O'Donovan, Maria Farrell, Vera Chambers, Jerry O'Mahony, Maisie Culbert, Mary Coffey, Lucia Murphy, Margaret Ryan and Marie Holland.
Pupils at Scoil Náisiúnta Chluain Droichead were delighted to receive an informative visit from West Cork Rapid Response when Dr Jason’s Jeep visited their school.
Members of Kinsale Fire and Rescue with Kinsale Tidy Towns recently helped to power hose the Stoney Steps in Kinsale.
Both Fine Gael Councillors John O'Sullivan and Kevin Murphy attended their very last meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District last Tuesday. Cllr Murphy served as a councillor for almost 37 years, while Cllr O'Sullivan served as a councillor for 13 years.
Sarah Ali at the annual Bandon Agricultural Show with a selection of iced cakes baked by her husband. (Photo: David Creedon)
Ciara McCarthy and Natalie Noonan from Dripsey enjoying their day at the annual Bandon Agricultural Show. (Photo: David Creedon)
Ellen Carey and her grandmother Nellie Corkery from Innishannon enjoyed a day at the annual Bandon Agricultural Show. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Jamie, Charlie, Danni and Mia Collins from Leap checking out the traction engines when they passed through town. The Celtic Steamers Association began a four day road run on Tuesday May 27th in aid of the RNLI and Rainbow Club Cork Centre for Autism. The engines started in Ballydehob and will finish at Halfway on Friday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Elaine Duggan of Fusion Home, Skibbereen was the winner of the established businesswoman category at the Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the Year awards.
Mary Cadogan of O’Donnell Design Ltd in Skibbereen was the winner of the employee shining star category.
Jessica Forde from Belgooly with Ellie Ní Laoire and Mollie Ní Rinn from Ballingeary enjoying the sunshine at the recently held Heineken Rugby 7s in Kinsale. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Elaine Larkin, assistant store manager and Michael Nason, staff at the store, celebrating the news that their store sold the €1m winning ticket in the 9pm draw on Thursday May 23rd. (Photo: John Allen)