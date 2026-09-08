Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
Ina Connolly (Rossmore) and Sinead Daly (Kilronan) were busy selling tickets at the Rossmore tractor, truck, car and bike run which was in aid of Cork ARC Cancer Support House Bantry and PosAbilities Autism Centre Skibbereen.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
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A meeting of two grads. Schull Gearoid Coughlan pictured with Jack Coomey Hamilton High School Grad.
SPEC: FARMING: Bantry, Cork, Ireland. 30th August, 2026. Gillian, Gearóid, Olive and Catherine O'Leary at the annual agricultural show that was held in Bantry, Co. Cork.- Picture: David Creedon
Rossmore, West Cork, Ireland. 30th Aug, 2026. The annual Rossmore Tractor Run took place today in mixed weather. The run was in aid of Cork Arc Cancer Support House Bantry and PosAbilities Autism Centre, Skibbereen. Taking in all the tractors at the run was Aidan Lovell with his mum Lucy from Rosscarbery. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pat and Brenda Whooley, Shepperton with Teresa and Denis Shanahan, Union Hall at the launch of a new book about the history of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Isabelle and Marilyn McCarthy brought colour and smiles to the Savour the Flavour Food Festival in Skibbereen at the weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Enjoying the "Catwalk Extravaganza" event in the Clonakilty Agricultural College (Darrara) in aid of Cancer Connect and the Timoleague Community were (left to right): Anne McCullagh, Jo Calnan and Catherine McCullagh all from Clonakilty and Karen Santry, Lisavaird. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Shiela O Callaghan, Alicia Henry and Christian Kostner at the Sarah Walker Gallery for the offficial opening of Atlantic Eyes - The Irish Move Picture: Anne Marie Cronin Photography
Former Kilbrittain N.S. School pupils who were attending the Hamilton High School Grads are Darragh Crowley, Maeve Nagle Shaye Ustianowski and Katie Butler
Pictured at the Schull Debs are Céla O'Conor, Lavinia McCaul, Ruby McCarthy Fischer and Manon O'Brien. Pic Donie Hurley.
SPEC: FARMING: Bantry, Cork, Ireland. 30th August, 2026. Stephanie Coleman, Allie Lynch and Maureen Harmon staying dry under the umbrellas at the annual agricultural show that was held in Bantry, Co. Cork.- Picture: David Creedon
Over 70 students experienced their first day at Mount St. Michael School, Rosscarbery today. New starters Suzanne Stankiwicz; Maggie O'Driscoll and Chloe Twomey. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The annual Rossmore Tractor Run took place today in mixed weather. The run was in aid of Cork Arc Cancer Support House Bantry and PosAbilities Autism Centre, Skibbereen. Taking in all the tractors at the run was Rowan Dullea with his grandad Michael, both from Rossmore. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Barryroe GAA players (left to right): Luke Murphy, Olan O'Donovan, Adam McSweeney and Riley O'Donovan in the Parklet, Kent Street, Clonakilty. Photo: martin Walsh.
Siobhan, Deirdre and James O'Mahony with Mo Salah the terrier at the Savour the Flavour Food Festival in Skibbereen last Sunday afternoon. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Amanda Tobin from Clonakilty with "Teddie" and Rev. Kingsley Sutton at the Annual Pet and Harvest Thanksgiving Service at St. John's Church, Courtmacsherry. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Laura McCabe (left) Barryroe and Laura Griffin, Timoleague at the "Catwalk Extravaganza" event in the Clonakilty Agricultural College (Darrara) in aid of Cancer Connect and the Timoleague Community. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Caroline O'Connell, Newtown East with Rachel and Marie Kelleher from Durrus at the annual agricultural show that was held in Bantry last weekend. (Photo: David Creedon)
Ann Wilson, Kate Crowley (West Cork Rapid Response, WCRR), Seamus O'Leary, Noreen Collins, Angela McCarthy, Betty Hennessy (WCRR) and Colin O'Callaghan with his Yamaha 250 at the Fudgee Road Club’s Rock n Ride show held at Terelton last Saturday. All proceeds of the event will be evenly divided between the local community and WCRR.
Oliver Williams, Theo Beltoise, Alex Hunter and Zack Piper celebrating their Leaving Cert results at Bandon Grammar. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Zach Piper and Theo Belltoise with their religion teacher Ms Crowley at Bandon Grammar School when they collected their Leaving Cert results. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Ruby Phillips, Kate Bracken and Mollie O'Donovan receiving their results at St Brogan’s College. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Maureen O’Driscoll chatting to Sarah Walker. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
A large crowd gathered at the Sarah Walker Gallery for the opening of ‘Atlantic Eyes - The Irish Move’. This is the second part of an exchange between German and Irish artists. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Arriving for the official opening of ‘Atlantic Eyes - The Irish Move’ at the Sarah Walker Gallery were Sarah Walker (gallery owner) with German ambassador David Gill, county mayor Bernard Moynihan, and deputy mayor Finbarr Harrington. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Gerald Burke (Keimaneigh), Kevin O'Connell (Bantry) and Tom Cunney (Kealkill) at the annual agricultural show that was held in Bantry. (Photo: David Creedon)
Catherine Griffin, Adrian Healy, Kay O'Neill, Breda Connolly and Ros Healy at the launch of a new book on the history of St Patrick's Cathedral Skibbereen 1826-2026 at the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minhane)
Cathal Buttimer, Vincent Harte, Eoin Doolin and Matthew Harte, all from Rosscarbery, took part in the annual Rossmore tractor run last weekend despite the torrential rain. The run was held in aid of Cork Arc Cancer Support House Bantry and PosAbilities Autism Centre, Skibbereen. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Timoleague ladies (from left) Michelle Heaney, Aisling McSweeney and Salina Heaney at the ‘Catwalk Extravaganza’ event at the Clonakilty Agricultural College, Darrara, in aid of Cancer Connect and the Timoleague Community. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Olivia O'Shea (Glengarriff) was the winner of the overall children’s section at the Bantry Agricultural Show.
Joe O'Shea (left) and Ciaran Hegarty, both from Ardfield, enjoying a day out last Friday at the 100-year celebration of Ardfield Creamery.
Michael Wright, artist and lecturer of Fine Art Hertfordshire was the guest speaker at the opening night of Ceiliúradh to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Loft Gallery, with artist and owner, Kate Fitzgerald.
Sonny Crowley and Eoghan O’Driscoll of Lyre Rovers FC were part of the West Cork Academy squad that travelled to Liverpool last weekend to play the Liverpool Academy in Kirkby.
At their flower stall at the Friday market in Kennedy Park, Clonakilty were Jessica Swanton (left) and Shirly Clarke-Swanton from Passage West. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Kate Crowley with her daughter Ada Dillion and Oliver Twomey along Kent Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Friends Tom Whooley (Clonakilty), John Michael Foley (Timoleague) and Tony O'Keeffe (Clonakilty) met up for a chat near the Alley Garden off Pearse Street. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Locals Denis (left) and Toby Williamson with their bicycles on Astna Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Community members from Lauragh and Tuosist on the Caha Centre's summer excursion to Dingle Ocean World Aquarium which included breakfast at The Kerry Way and dinner at The Brook Lane.
Michael O'Sullivan and Emma, Ailbhe and Cian Buchan had a great time at the Skibbereen Food Festival last Sunday. Ailbhe and Cian loved the sweet treats and listening to the music on the stage.
Sophie O'Sullivan (Mealagh Valley) and her friend Erin Conway (Mayo) reached the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro on August 26th in aid of Meningitis Research. They wish to thank everyone who donated to their worthy cause.
Niall O'Sullivan admiring the art at Sarah Walker Gallery. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Kilbrittain trio (from left) Roy Lee, Denis Healy and Matthew Lee, who participated in the Barryroe GAA ground development golf classic at the Clonakilty Golf Club last Saturday. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Farmers, advisors and industry stakeholders gathered on the farm of John Canty, Dairygold Grassroots Sustainability Award winner, at Farnivane, Bandon for a practical on-farm event focused on improving water quality across the Lee and Bandon-Ilen catchments. Gráinne Hurley (Teagasc regional manager for the Cork-West Region) and John O’Brien (Carbery chair) at the front and Dairygold Grassroots Sustainability Award winner and host John Canty (behind) as the group walks the farm. The walk was hosted by Dairygold Co-operative Society in partnership with the Lee and Bandon-Ilen Catchment Implementation Group and under the Teagasc Better Farming for Water programme.
Victor Twohig, Sportsman Bar and Haggart outdoor dining area, Ballinhassig, making a presentation of playing gear to Ballinhassig GAA
Paddy, Ella and Denis Murphy with Finn O'Driscoll, all from Coppeen, took part in the Terelton Motorcycle Show last weekend on a Suzuki 1200cc bike.
John Fleming presenting the Tide Construction Cup to Lorraine and Aidan Whelton, who along with their brother Darren, won the Barryroe GAA ground development golf classic at the Clonakilty Golf Club last Saturday. Also included is Billy O'Donovan, a member of the organising committee. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Ilen Rovers U7 boys put in great performances last Saturday in the blitz at Ballinascarthy. Back: Finn O’Sullivan, Harry Coughlan, Oran Hannick, Iarla Casey, Sean Holland and Arlo Burch. Front: Donnacha Casy, Daire Duggan, Conor Keohane and Tiernan O’Driscoll.
Ilen Rovers players Izzy O’Flynn and Grace Fitzgerald were part of the U15 West Cork Development Squad that took part in a Munster blitz in Mallow on Saturday.
The 2026 first year intake at Schull Community College.
The West Cork Academy football team at their match with Liverpool FC in Kirkby.
The Goleen Tuesday Club enjoyed an outing to Skibbereen Garden Centre and a fabulous day was had by all. Thanks was expressed to Mark Lee and staff at the Skibbereen Garden Centre, Garda Brigid Hartnett, the community bus, and Goleen & District Community Council for making the day possible.
Kathleen and Tony O’Mahony of West Cork Cheval presenting a cheque to Aisling Starr on behalf of the Gavin Glenn Foundation. Aisling’s family has used these services during the last year for her daughter Jenny Frawley. This foundation provides financial urgent support for families to travel abroad to receive treatment for cancer for sick children.
The Argideen Rangers team that won the Kieran Cullinane Cup after their 1-7 to 2-2 victory over Valley Rovers at Timoleague last week.
Ann Corcoran (officer, Courcey Rovers) jointly presenting the jackpot cheque to Mary Moloney (Ballinspittle) with Rebecca O'Donovan (chairperson, Ballinspittle Community Centre) at the final bingo night of the summer.
Friends of Bandon Day Care Centre and the friends and staff of the community hospital organised a summer party for the clients of the centre, the residents in the hospital their families and friends which was greatly enjoyed by everyone who attended.
John Leonard, James Downing, Jerry Mehigan and Paddy Downing of the band ‘No Direction’ provided the music at the summer party hosted by Friends of Bandon Day Care Centre and the friends and staff of the community hospital.
Aloaise O'Donovan, Dylan O'Driscoll, Niamh O'Reilly, Sam Logan and Suairní Burke at the Schull Debs. (Photo: Donie Hurley)
Grace Murray, Kellie Ann Buttimer, Emily Hurley and Amy Keohane, Doheny U18 team players who won the West Cork LGFA final.
Doheny GAA club chairman Mark Farr presenting a cheque to Sandra Murphy on behalf of her daughter Triona Murphy, East Green, who won the €5,400 Doheny/Sam Maguire lotto jackpot Monday August 24th.
Mairead, Heather, Noreen and Peter McCarthy after the West Cork LGFA final. Heather was named player of the match by referee Anthony McDermott.
The victorious Doheny minor team and their coaches who claimed victory in the West Cork LGFA final against Muintir Gabriel’s.
Clíona Sweeney, Emily Cahalane, Sarah Cahalane, Eileen O'Shea, John Martin and sponsors Andrew Healy (Healy's SuperValu Dunmanway), Dónal Cahalane (Cahalane Bros Ltd), Mary Walsh and Rose Kelly (Tar Isteach) and Lucy Cahalane at the launch of the Bunscoil Niocláis' Dunmanway golf classic.
The Caheragh Threshing Committee extends its heartfelt gratitude to the cutting crew and to Liam Kingston from Droumcoora for generously providing the land for this year's crop, which was harvested in August in preparation for the annual Threshing Day scheduled for Sunday October 11th. The event is a cherished tradition that celebrates local agricultural heritage and community spirit.
Bobby and Kathleen Daly, Skibbereen, enjoying their churros at the Savour the Flavour food festival in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Bubbles galore for Yvonne, John, Sean and Eve O'Driscoll with Oonagh and Jack van Laren at the Savour the Flavour festival in Skibbereen last Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Rev Tony Murphy, Monsignor Aidan O’Driscoll, Rev Richard Dring, Canon Elaine Murray with Dr Simon Woodworth, diocesan lay reader.
Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin launched a new book to mark the bicentenary of St Patrick's Cathedral in Skibbereen. Included in the photo are Fr Kevin O'Regan (moderator, St Patrick's Cathedral), Con Hurley and Gerald O'Brien (co-editors of the book) and Michael Dwyer (chairman, Cathedral Bicenentennial Committee) at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)