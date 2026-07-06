New community hub opens in Clon to boost disability services

A NEW community hub for young people with disabilities has opened in Clonakilty, marking a significant step for disability services across West Cork.

Operated by Horizons, formerly known as Cope Foundation, organisers say the centre’s guiding vision is to help people live independent lives within their own communities, rooted in personal development, inclusion and active citizenship.

The Horizons hub will support people with intellectual disabilities to take part in community engagements, activities and work opportunities.

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Speaking at the opening, Denis Mulcahy, Regional Manager of the Community Hub said: ‘The opening represents far more than a new building, it reflects progress, vision, and a strong commitment to the future.’

He added the centre was located at the heart of Clonakilty, and supports young adults to transition into adult services within their own community, close to family and friends.’

He added: ‘For young adults, the hub offers real opportunity to build independence, form friendships, explore education and employment, and shape their own futures.’

Horizons plans to build meaningful partnerships with local residents, families and community groups, and to support initiatives ranging from biodiversity projects and anti-litter challenges to volunteering opportunities.

In doing so, it hopes to create a welcoming space where ideas can grow, connections can be formed, and relationships can flourish.

‘The Clonakilty Hub is a welcome addition to the services provided by Horizons in West Cork, and I wish everyone involved the very best of luck for the future,’ said Horizons CEO

Lorraine Egan.

Under the organisation’s motto, ‘Your Life, Your Way’, the Clonakilty Hub reflects the organisations’ wider commitment to supporting people to live fuller lives.

Horizons currently operates more than 120 locations across Cork city and county, supporting over 3,500 children and adults with an intellectual disability and additional needs such as autism.