Innishannon couple complete 10k run for their daughter Ruth

INNISHANNON couple Seán and Katie-Anne O’Crowley had several reasons to participate in last Friday’s Courtmacsherry 10km Road Race.

It wasn’t so much that it was Katie-Anne’s first ever race as she only took up running a few months ago or for Seán, who is more accustomed to competing in motorsport.

It was very much a joint-effort as they crossed the finish line virtually side by side - although the official times credited Seán with a time of 58m. 58s and Katie Anne with 58m. 59s.

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The number 13 was certainly more prominent for the couple, who were buzzing with excitement at the finish on Friday night.

Last year, their daughter Ruth, little sister to their boys Liam and Finn, spent time in the Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

‘Yeah, so we spent thirteen nights in the Ronald McDonald House last year after our daughter was born. We just wouldn’t have managed without it. They were amazing.’ said Katie-Anne, who following a deep breath as she cooled down, chirped, ‘I’m still breathing anyway.’

She continued, ‘They need to be fundraised for, the people that work there are very special. Yeah, it’s a charity close to our hearts.’

During Ruth’s time in hospital Sean and Katie -Anne were right by her side as they resided on the nights following her surgery at the Ronald McDonald House.

Their appreciation of the facility prompted Katie-Anne to repay the kindness and above all, for being able to stay with baby Ruth.

Setting up a fundraiser (iDonate) was one of the initial steps in tandem with identifying the Courtmacsherry 10km as a fundraising event as it coincided with Ruth’s time in hospital last year.

‘We thought we might get around €1,000.’

That was a modest guess as the fund had reached €11,260 as it was about to close last Tuesday .

‘It’s just blown us away, the kindness of people. It’s humbling. But it’s also a credit to Ronald McDonald House. Everyone just wants to get behind it. You never know when you might need it.’

The fundraising is proving inspirational as a glowing Katie-Anne added, ‘It’s fantastic. there might be other charities we might work with in the future, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland being one of them.’ For a non-runner just three months ago, those thirteen nights in Ronald McDonald House was the forerunner to bringing happiness to the family of five in Innishannon.