Out and About in West Cork

Fachtna O'Callaghan from Ardfield with his 1965 Morris 1000 at the Leap tractor run. . (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Alexander Lia from Rosscarbery testing out a Massey Ferguson 135 for size. (Photos: Andy Gibson, David Patterson) (Photo: David Patterson)
Bobby O'Shea (Drimoleague), Aidan Ring (Dunmanway) and Martin Lordan (Drimoleague) checking out a New Holland tractor at the Drimoleague tractor, truck and car run. The run was in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and Bantry Hospice.
(Photo: David Patterson)
at the Drimoleague tractor, truck and car run. The run was in aid of West Cork Rapid Response and Bantry Hospice.
Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
Abi Duggan from Inchigeela and Cassie O'Shea from Kealkill are pictured just before (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Patrick Staunton, Skibbereen and Jensen Collins-Taylor from Schull are pictured just before spending a morning kayaking in Bantry Bay. Left: Abi Duggan from Inchigeela and Cassie O'Shea from Kealkill. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Nessa Cosgrove, Irish Labour Party senator for the Labour Panel since January at the annual Bandon Easter commemoration with her father Sean O'Callaghan. Right: Bandon and district pipe band member Ema Finn. (Photos: Denis Boyle)
Pictured at the annual Easter commemoration at Bandon was Bandon and district pipe band member Ema Finn. Picture Denis Boyle
Timoleague locals (from left): Luke McCarthy, Christopher Walton, and Marcus Kelly with the spoils of victory after defeating Sunday’s Well with the Clonakilty Rugby Club in the final of the Dineen Cup which was played at Virgin Media Park in Cork last Wednesday.
Tadhg Kinsella (11), a pupil of Glandore National School, with his artwork titled Hurry Up Human, which won a special merit award in his age category in the 71st Texaco Children's Art Competition.
The Riverstick Friendship Club on a recent outing. The group meets regularly for friendly chats and various activities.
Sinead Barry and Ella Kwoka, both from Rosscarbery, took part in a New Holland TS115A tractor at the Lisavaird Rosemary Calnan memorial tractor, truck and car run. The proceeds will go to Cancer Connect and Lisavaird National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Eimear and Kenny with Caelam McCarthy from Glandore enjoying their day at the Lisavaird Rosemary Calnan memorial tractor, truck and car run. The proceeds will go to Cancer Connect and Lisavaird National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Tom O'Mahony from Knocks, Ballineen drove a 1953 Ferguson 20 at the Lisavaird Rosemary Calnan memorial tractor, truck and car run. The proceeds will go to Cancer Connect and Lisavaird National School. Tom spent time chatting to Donal O'Leary from Dunmanway who drove a Volvo 760 car on the run. (Photo: David Patterson)
Aoife O'Driscoll (Lisavaird) and Tom Chambers (Newcestown) took part in a John Deere 6155M tractor at the Lisavaird Rosemary Calnan memorial tractor, truck and car run. The proceeds will go to Cancer Connect and Lisavaird National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Aidan O’Mahony, Conor Collins, India Spillane (coxwain), Alex O’Donovan and Cian Hennessy were clear winners in their race.
Dancers from Scoil Rince Carney entertained the crowd gathered for a fundraiser at the Ouvanne, Ballylickey last Saturday. The coffee morning was a great success and all proceeds were in aid of the Bantry Mental Health Unit. Back (from left):
Peggy O’Sullivan, Tanya Dempsey, Ciara Crowley, Leona Dempsey, Ruby Heapes, Fiadh Whooley, Laura Cronin, Saoirse O’Driscoll and Deirdre Cronin. Front (from left): Dean O’Flynn, Caoimhe Nash, Aisling Hourihane, Fiadh O’Driscoll, Kelsey Lynch and Saidbh O’Driscoll.
At the Rising Tide Festival, the West Cork Jesters’ ladies rugby team played alongside the Ballincollig Trailblazers against the Bantry Bay ladies in a practice match in preparation for the upcoming IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup which will take place in Pamplona in June.
Among those in attendance at last Sundays 60th anniversary remembrance of the unveiling by General Tom Barry of the monument to Michael Collins at Sam’s Cross were (from left): Michael O'Donovan, Larry Crowley, Susan O'Donovan, Rachel Collins, Michael Coughlan, Richard White, Jeremiah Shanahan, Jim O’Keeffe (1965 chairman), Fidelma Collins, David O'Hea, Tim Crowley (Michael Collins Centre), Frank Collins, Church Cross, Kilcoe (1965 committee), Jimmy O 'Regan (assistant secretary 1965), Mary White, John Beechinor and Michael Crowley. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Keela McAliffe, Evanah McAliffe and Stephen Hurley with thier newborn puppies. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Aaron O'Sullivan, owner of Bantry Bay Boat Hire, giving instructions to the group doing the Easter teen adventure three-day camp, before leading them on a kayaking tour of Bantry Bay. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Elliemae Deasy Walker (The Pike), Evie McCarthy (Clonakilty), Mya Deasy (The Pike) and Isla O'Keefe (Clonakilty) enjoying their day out at the Lisavaird Rosemary Calnan memorial tractor, truck and car run. The proceeds of the run are in aid of Cancer Connect and Lisavaird National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Leader of Independent Ireland, Michael Collins TD, enjoying some time at the Leap and District Vintage Club’s tractor run which took place on Easter Monday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Kaia Dawson from Clonakilty found a nice setting to pose for her photograph in Astna Square. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Among the attendees at the annual Clonakilty Easter 1916 commemoration at Asna Square on Easter Sunday were (from left): Séamus deBúrca, Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin (who laid the wreath), Pádraig O’Sullivan (at rear); Donal O'Driscoll (cathaoirleach), Tommy Russell, John Moloney, Paul Corcoran, Jerry Daly (honorary president Clonakilty Sinn Féin and Mike Russell who read the Proclamation.
At the Ahiohill Vintage Club’s cheque presentation to the Courtmacsherry RNLI were (back, from left): Áine Hales, Veronica McCarthy, Violet Kelly, Denise Lane, Christine O'Sullivan, Linda Ryan, Elma O'Neill, Ann Dawson and Elizabeth Helen. Front (from left): Jimmy O'Sullivan, JJ McCarthy, Liam Murphy (Courtmacsherry RNLI), Walter Helen and Vincent O'Donovan (Courtmacsherry RNLI).
Fionán Crowley, son of John and Denise Crowley from Lyre, lifting the World Championship trophy he and the U13 mixed céilí team from the Kiely Walsh Academy won at the CLRG Irish Dancing World Championships at the Convention Centre in Dublin last week.
The Ballinascarthy Féile team includes (back, from left): Ruby McCarthy, Aideen Murphy, Leah Buttimer, Rachel Buttimer, Emily Walsh, Fíadh Pattwell, Ayla Bishop, Sinéad Walsh and Claire Higgins. Front (from left): Clara Cashman, Aishling Kingston, Kate Donegan, Meabhdh Collins, Rachel Prochniak, Éala Pattwell and Odette O'Donovan Forcey.
Allihies looking magnificent in the West Cork countryside. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The U21 Ilen Rovers ladies are the county champions after their win over Carrigaline in the Cork LGFA county final. Back (from left): Eimear Carey, Emma Hurley, Maebh Collins, Meg Walshe, Alannah Cawley, Leah Carey, Sarah Connolly, Alice Bushe, Keelin Murphy (captain), Aoife O'Driscoll, Sarah Keating, Saoirse Harte Leonard, Victoria Haffner, Hannah O'Driscoll, Clodagh Hickey, Mary Bushe, Ava Murphy and Mia Crowley. Front (from left): Anna Hurley, Anna Collins, Maria Connolly, Daisy Griffiths, Saorla Carey, Kate Carey, Diana Rose Coakley, Carla O'Regan, Grainne Connolly Amy Harte, Lucy O'Driscoll and Alannah O'Driscoll.
PJ Williamson from Durrus and Violet enjoyed their first cheval ride last weekend in Ballydehob.
Boys and girls from Goleen National School heard all about the life saving work that West Cork Rapid Response does and how important it is to know their Eircode when the team including Liam Slattery, Betty Hennessy and Kate Crowley visited their school.
Catherine Cotter, Sharon O’Regan, Zena O’Regan, Eileen Crowley, Eleanor Crowley, Patrick O’Farrell and Donagh Noonan, were some of the volunteers who helped at the recent Togher and surrounding areas spring clean-up session.
Phyllis McCarthy, Brid Crowley, Liam McCarthy, and Kevin Crowley won the Doheny/Sam Maguire GAA club’s annual table quiz last Thursday night at the Southern Bar in Dunmanway.
John McCarthy and Darren Kelly, both from Dunmanway, each took part in the Boston Marathon.
At the Sacred Heart Church in Ballinadee with the Easter garden they built were (from left): Dylan Hayes, Tadhg Mui, Ronan Lynch, Harry O’Donoghue, Gavin Bouse, and Joshua Hayes.
On Easter Monday, and following the death of Pope Francis, a number of people gathered at the Sacred Heart Church in Courtmacsherry for the tolling of the church bell and some prayers. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Dunmanway Family Resource Centre hosted a kids’ cycling camp during the Easter holidays and around 15 kids took part in the camp which provided fun whilst improving cycling proficiency. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Emma Keane, Nasipho Maiyiki, and Kim Belcher having fun at the Easter egg hunt in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Ryan Creech of Lee Valley AC, the first across the line in the Riverstick Kinsale AC 10 Mile road race on the easter bank holiday Monday with a new record of 49 minutes and 16 Seconds pictured with family Chloe Murphy and Zoe Creech from Glanmire. (Photo: John Allen)
Catherine Murphy from Eagle AC was the first woman across the line in the Riverstick Kinsale AC 10 Mile road race on the easter bank holiday Monday with a time of 103 minutes and 31 seconds. (Photo: John Allen)
A total of 1,300 runners took part in the Riverstick Kinsale AC 10 Mile road race on the easter bank holiday Monday. (Photo: John Allen)
Maeve Dennehy and students of first class from Ballinora National School launching Sunflower Fun Day at Marymount Hospice. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)
Organisers of Skibbereen Cheval Ride, part of West Cork Chevals, presented the money raised from their recent cheval ride to the Skibbereen Sports Centre for their redevelopment projects. Front (from left): organisers Christine Murphy and Nollaig White handing over the cheque to Niall McCarthy (manager, Skibbereen Sports Centre). Also included are Jennie Brickely and Jonathan McSweeney (Skibbereen Sports Centre staff), David and Mary Sheehy, Martina Courtney and Carla Harte (organisers of Skibbereen Cheval Ride) and Ciara O'Driscoll (chairperson, board of directors, Skibbereen Sports Centre). (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Shanel O'Sullivan from Skibbereen enjoying the tractor and car run which was organised by Leap & District Vintage Club. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Jack Collins from Rosscarbery, Ryan O'Mahony, Glandore and Ryan O'Donovan from Leap at the Leap & District Vintage Club’s annual tractor run. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Frankie (5) and Sean Collins from Skibbereen checking out a John Deere 3040 tractor at the Lisavaird Rosemary Calnan memorial tractor, truck and car run. The proceeds will go to Cancer Connect and Lisavaird National School. (Photo: David Patterson)