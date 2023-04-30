Local students find success in Texaco art competition

TWO West Cork students have won top prizes in this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Keelin Ní Laoire (17) from Scoil Mhuire Dromanallig, Ballingeary and Isauro Ramalho (11), a pupil at Scoil Naomh Fionán na Reanna in Belgooly, each won special merit awards for artworks that final adjudicator, Prof Gary Granville, said ‘were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill and creativity’.

The competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first competition held in 1955.

This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Cork and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.