Local students find success in Texaco art competition

April 30th, 2023 7:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

The artwork by Keelin Ní Laoire (17) from Scoil Mhuire Dromanallig in Ballingeary.

TWO West Cork students have won top prizes in this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The farm scene depicted by Keelin Ní Laoire from Scoil Mhuire Dromanallig, Ballingeary.

 

Keelin Ní Laoire (17) from Scoil Mhuire Dromanallig, Ballingeary and Isauro Ramalho (11), a pupil at Scoil Naomh Fionán na Reanna in Belgooly, each won special merit awards for artworks that final adjudicator, Prof Gary Granville, said ‘were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill and creativity’.

The seascape by Isauro Ramalho, a pupil at Scoil Naomh Fionán na Reanna in Belgooly.

 

The competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first competition held in 1955. 

This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Cork and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

 

