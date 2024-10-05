KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: What is covered by the Birth Information and Tracing Act?

IF you were adopted, you may want to find your birth family or, you might be a birth parent trying to trace your child who was adopted.

The Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022 provides a right of access to birth certificates, birth and early life information for people who were adopted, boarded out, the subject of an illegal birth registration, or who otherwise have questions in relation to their origins.

You can also access information if you are a child of a relevant person and your parent has died, or you are the next of kin of a child who died in an institution. A ‘relevant person’ is someone who was adopted, the subject of an illegal birth registration, was boarded out, or lived as a child in an institution.

While it is possible to trace your birth family or child on your own (or with the help of a private detective), it is recommended to use the established official channels. This is to make sure that neither party is forced into something they are unwilling or unable to cope with.

Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022

The Birth Information and Tracing Act 2022 was signed into law on June 30th, 2022. This Act gives adopted people, people who were boarded out, or born in a Mother and Baby or County Home Institution, or people who had their births illegally registered the right to receive:

Their birth certificate

Information about their birth, early life and care

Medical information relating to their own medical history, or that of a genetic relative important to the maintenance or management of the person’s health

In July 2022, the Contact Preference Register opened for applications.

What is the Contact Preference Register?

This is a way for people to state their contact preferences in relation to contact with family, including a request for privacy. The Contact Preference Register (CPR) replaces the previous National Adoption Contact Preference Register (NACPR). All data from the NACPR has been transferred over to the new register.

The CPR is similar to the NACPR with some additional functions. It allows people to register their wishes in relation to contact with family, as well as provide contact details, information and items for sharing with specified family members. The CPR is not a tracing service.

The Adoption Authority is responsible for the CPR. This means the Adoption Authority is the agency that identifies all potential matches on the CPR.

Who can join the Contact Preference Register?

You can apply to join the register if you were:

Adopted

The subject of an illegal birth registration (where a birth was illegally registered and no formal adoption took place)

Resident in Mother and Baby Home Institution or County Home

Placed in a care arrangement

The following people can also apply to join the register:

A parent of one of the above (or someone who believes they might be a parent)

A relative of one of the above (or someone who believes they might be a relative)

If the parent of one of the above has died, a friend of that parent who has information to share

Next of kin of one of the above where that person has died

Someone who provided care to a child in a care arrangement

Someone who was a relevant guardian of an adopted person

To join the register, you need to be over 18. If you are an adopted child under 18, an adoptive parent may join on your behalf.

What preferences can be registered?

There are two main types of contact that can be registered. You can register a preference for contact. This means that you wish to contact a specified person or that you wish to be contacted by a specified person. You can also register that are looking for information about a specified person

Alternatively, you can register a preference for no contact. This means that you do not want any contact of any kind or that you do not want to have contact with the specified person but you are willing to provide information if requested by a specified person

Can you update your contact preferences?

When an application for information is received, only preferences on the register at that point in time can be released with the associated information. If you want to update your details or contact preferences you previously recorded on the NACPR, you need to fill out a new CPR application form and send it to the Adoption Authority with a copy of photo identification such as a passport or driver’s licence. The Adoption Authority will acknowledge that it has received your application and update your details.

What happens where a preference for contact is registered?

If you register a preference for contact, and the Adoption Authority identifies a match, the Adoption Authority or Tusla will contact you. You will both be given the option to use a mediation service if you wish.

If you register a preference for contact and there is no match on the CPR, you may wish to begin a trace yourself.

What happens where a preference for no contact is registered?

If a match is made on the register but a preference for no contact has been made, this preference will be communicated to the other person (the match) in an information session. During the session, you will be informed of your entitlement to your birth information, the parent’s right to privacy and their expressed wish for no contact. Once the information session has taken place, all available information will be released to you.

Where parents register a preference for no contact, they will be informed of their right to access counselling, which will be provided by Tusla. Counselling can also be provided to all parents and relevant persons who request it.

Can I get Birth and early life information?

If you were adopted, boarded out, subject to an illegal birth registration (or suspect you were) or spent time in a Mother and Baby or County Home Institution as a child, you can access your information and records about your birth and early life, where this information is available. You must be over 16 to apply.

You will get unrestricted access to f the following information, where it is available:

Birth certificate

Birth information

Care information

Early life information

Medical information

Medical information of a genetic relative

Illegal birth registration information

Provided items

What are ‘provided items’?

‘Provided items’ are any item held by the Adoption Authority or Tusla, which was provided by a relevant parent, carer or other family member for the purpose of being made available to another relevant person on request. The item could be a letter, photograph, memento or other document or object. It could have been provided historically, or it could be an item which was lodged through the Contact Preference Register.

How do I apply?

Many societies, institutions, or agencies that held records in the past on people who were adopted, boarded or nursed out, had their birth illegally registered, or who lived in a mother and baby home as a child, have since closed. At the time of closing, available records were transferred either to the Adoption Authority or Tusla for safekeeping. You will need to make an application to either one, or both, depending on which agency holds the records you are seeking access to. Contact you local Citizens Information Service to get a list of adoption agencies and societies and which agency currently holds the records.

It is possible that both Tusla and the Adoption Authority may both hold information and records that you are requesting. You will need to make a separate application to each organisation to find out what information exists.

For more information on accessing birth and early life information, see birthinfo.ie.

Is there a Tracing Service?

If you want to locate and make contact with a birth relative, a Tracing Service is available to you.

The Tracing Service can assist with sharing information while supporting a level of contact (if any) that both you, and the person you are seeking, are comfortable with.

You can apply for the service if you were:

Adopted

Boarded out

The subject of an illegal birth registration

A parent or a genetic relative of the relevant person

In a mother and baby home, county home or institution

Information on the Contact Preference Register may be used as part of a Tracing Service search. But it’s important to note that they are 2 separate services and need to be applied to separately.

There is no charge for the Tracing Service or to make a tracing request.

Is there Counselling available?

The process of tracing your family, and the range of possible outcomes, can be very emotional. You may benefit from talking to a counsellor and talking to other people who have been through the same experience. Counselling can be provided by Tusla to all parents and relevant persons who request it

For further information call a member of the local Citizens Information Service in West Cork on 0818 07 8390.

They will be happy to assist you and if necessary arrange an appointment for you.



The offices are staffed from 10am-5pm from Monday to Thursday and on Friday from 10am-4pm. Alternatively you can email [email protected] or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie