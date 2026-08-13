KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Rules about parent’s leave

PARENT’S leave entitles each parent to nine weeks’ leave during the first two years of a child’s life, or in the case of adoption, within two years of the placement of the child with the family. It is available to both employees and people who are self-employed. You may also qualify for a payment called Parent’s Benefit during parent’s leave, which is paid if you have enough social insurance (PRSI) contributions.

Who can take parent’s leave? A relevant parent is one of the following: a parent of the child; a spouse, civil partner or cohabitant of the parent; a parent of a donor-conceived child; the adopting parent or parents; the civil partner or spouse of the adopting parent.

How can I take parent’s leave? You can take this leave as either one continuous period of nine weeks leave or separate periods of not less than one week.

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How much am I paid during parent’s leave? If you have enough PRSI contributions, you will get a weekly Parent’s Benefit of €299 from the Department of Social Protection (DSP). Your employer does not have to pay you while you are on parent’s leave but some employers do – this is set out in your contract of employment.

Other rules for parent’s leave While on parent’s leave you: are treated as being in employment; are entitled to return to your job afterwards; can build up annual leave; are entitled to any public holidays; can get credited PRSI contributions.

Can I share leave with my partner? Both parents have an equal separate entitlement to parent’s leave. You cannot transfer your entitlement to your partner. Where one parent dies, the surviving parent is entitled to leave for the amount of leave the deceased parent did not take from their nine-week entitlement (this is known as transferred parent’s leave).

How to apply for parent’s leave You must give written notice to your employer. Tell your employer at least six weeks before the leave is due to start and include the start date, the way the leave will be taken and how long the leave will last. Include appropriate certification confirming your eligibility such as a birth certificate, or in the case of adoption, the certificate of placement.

Can my employer refuse my application? Your employer can only refuse parent’s leave if you are not entitled to it. Your employer can postpone your parent’s leave once for up to 12 weeks. Your employer could postpone your leave for a number of reasons.

If you need further information contact your local Citizens Information Service in Bantry (Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-4pm) or ring 0818 07 8390. Alternatively you can email on [email protected] or log on to www.citizensinformation.ie