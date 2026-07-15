Kneecap in Kilty: Móglaí Bap spotted having a pint at Craft & Co. in Clonakilty

West Cork has long been a favourite hideaway for creative minds, but locals at a popular Clonakilty spot got a major surprise this week when one of the biggest names in Irish music popped in for a drink.

Móglaí Bap, one-third of Belfast’s groundbreaking, Irish-language hip-hop trio Kneecap, was spotted relaxing with staff and customers at Craft (located on Asna Square) just a few days ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craft & Co. (@craft.kilty)

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Known for their raw, high-octane energy and a historic biographical movie that has taken the global film industry by storm, the rap icon proved he has excellent taste in downtime destinations.

Craft - widely known for its exceptional coffee, curated wine list, and stellar selection of craft beers - provided the perfect, laid-back backdrop for the star to unwind.

The crew at Craft took to social media to share a snapshot of the Belfast artist smiling alongside staff, writing: 'Look who popped in for a few pints of craft beer.'

It seems the Kneecap frontman was making the most of his time in town.

Earlier in the day, Naoise was also spotted down the road at the beloved independent Kerr’s Bookshop on Pearse Street, where he stopped to browse their local and national history shelves.

The bookstore shared a brilliant photo of the artist alongside staff member Síofra, posting a warm bilingual welcome:

'Bhí áthas orainn fáilte a chur roimh Naoise ó 'Kneecap'. Seo é le Síofra os comhair ár rannóige fairsinge Stair na hÉireann.'

('We were delighted to welcome Naoise from 'Kneecap’. Here he is with Síofra in front of our extensive Irish History section.')