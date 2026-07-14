Slight boost for Cape Clear Island, but more housing still desperately needed

CAPE CLEAR’S housing situation has seen a modest improvement with the addition of two additional long-term rental houses.

Séamus Ó Drisceoil, a project officer with Cape Clear Co-op, said the additions were made possible by the Croí Conaithe scheme, which offers significant financial assistance to individual owners who bring substandard properties up to a modern standard.

According to Séamus, the scheme works particularly well on places like Cape Clear Island, where families hold onto houses for emotional or family reasons, as well as to retain a sense of connection to the island.

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Because there is no change of ownership, and usually no planning permission required, Séamus said it offers a cost effective, sustainable and reasonably fast solution to rural and island housing needs.

As the project officer, Séamus said he saw first-hand the positivity and professionalism of the Croí Conaithe scheme, and the due diligence carried out by Cork County Council staff involved in promoting and administering the scheme.

He said there is lots more potential for further development on the island. And he said he would urge anyone, interested in carrying out such improvement works, to contact him via the island co-op. The co-op is also interested in hearing from families who would like to relocate to the Island.

‘We very much hope that the Croí Conaithe scheme will continue to be a positive experience for all involved,’ Séamus told The Southern Star.

He said additional housing upgrades would literally open the door to other, currently unoccupied houses. Regardless of how well the scheme operates, Séamus said it would not, by itself, entirely solve the housing crisis on Cape Clear.

‘New homes are desperately needed to make up a shortfall caused by recent decades of neglect,’ he said.

‘I understand that the council is considering the possibility of a council-operated scheme on the island. And I understand that they are interested in hearing from people who may have suitable sites that are available for development.’

He expressed his disappointment that a site, close to the school, that the co-op purchased some years ago is still at a standstill.

Séamus acknowledged that the council is tasked with developing a priority plan for the Islands and the Gaeltacht with by 2028 for the County Development Plan.

But he said: ‘Anyone can do the maths here. This would push any actual on the progress on the ground back to the 2030s at the earliest. And Cape Clear Island cannot wait that long.’

Apart from housing, Cape Clear Island is, according to Séamus, experiencing a remarkable renaissance in recent years through multiple initiatives.

These include The Lavender Initiative, the new Heritage and Fastnet Centre, which will be ready by 2028, and a new playground, as well as numerous courses, festivals and workshops ranging from pottery and birdwatching to studying the Irish language, that continue to attract diverse groups to the island throughout the year.