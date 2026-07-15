Conserve water plea issued to West Cork rural communities and group water scheme members

Rural households and group water scheme members across West Cork are being encouraged to take steps to conserve water as the current prolonged dry spell continues to place pressure on drinking water supplies.

Following several weeks of warm, dry weather and below-average rainfall, water demand has risen sharply across many rural communities, the National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) has warned. The organisation says increased water consumption is placing additional demands on group water scheme supply systems. The capacity of treatment plants and the availability and quality of source water can both be affected during periods of sustained demand and challenging weather conditions. Despite maximising production, some group water schemes can find it difficult to replenish storage reservoirs overnight due to the sustained high levels of demand.

Mark Farrelly, CEO of the NFGWS, said: 'We are encouraging households, farms and businesses across rural Ireland to use water wisely and help maintain a reliable supply for their local communities.'Water demand tends to spike during warm, dry periods. 'Higher water demand reduces the amount of water available in drinking water sources, places extra strain on water treatment systems, leaves less time for reservoirs to replenish, and can result in lower water pressure for members across the network.'



The increase in demand can be driven by a combination of factors, including higher household consumption, garden watering, outdoor cleaning activities and increased livestock water requirements during warm weather conditions. Livestock can require substantially higher volumes of drinking water during periods of heat stress, placing additional pressure on community water supplies.

Current weather forecasts indicate that dry and settled conditions are likely to persist in many parts of the country in the coming days.With warm weather expected to continue, higher-than-normal water usage is likely to persist. As a result, reservoirs in some areas may take longer to replenish, highlighting the importance of using water carefully and avoiding unnecessary consumption. The NFGWS is encouraging all water users to adopt simple water-saving measures, including:

Fix leaks fast – check taps, pipes, tanks and livestock troughs for leaks that could be wasting thousands of litres of water.

– check taps, pipes, tanks and livestock troughs for leaks that could be wasting thousands of litres of water. Make every drop count indoors – keep a jug of water in the fridge instead of letting taps run.

– keep a jug of water in the fridge instead of letting taps run. Cut out non-essential water use – avoid power washing, filling paddling pools and excessive garden watering during the dry spell.

– avoid power washing, filling paddling pools and excessive garden watering during the dry spell. Swap the hose for a watering can – a simple change that can significantly reduce water consumption.

– a simple change that can significantly reduce water consumption. Monitor livestock water systems – ensure troughs, ballcocks and drinking systems are operating efficiently and not overflowing.

– ensure troughs, ballcocks and drinking systems are operating efficiently and not overflowing. Report leaks immediately – if you spot a roadside or public water leak, notify your local group water scheme without delay.

Mark Farrelly added: 'Group water schemes are community-owned and community-managed, meaning every member has a role to play in protecting local water supplies. 'By reducing unnecessary water use during this prolonged dry spell, every household, farm and business connected to a scheme can help ease pressure on their schemes, safeguard supplies for all homes and rural businesses throughout the summer.'