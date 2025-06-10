Go-ahead for Cloughduv housing

THE construction of a new housing development in Cloughduv has been given approval by Cork County Council.

The eight-unit residential development comprises four one-bed units, two two-bed units, and another two three bed-units.

The proposed project is located on a greenfield site to the south of the centre of Cloughduv village, on a site of about 0.38 hectares across from the local school.

The plans allow for five public parking spaces, one accessible parking space, and eight others on-site.

Part of the site has already been allocated for a public playground; the remainder of the site will be allocated to this residential development, and is designed in such a way that the playground space will be a communal green space until such time as it is developed as a playground.

The land is already council-owned, and the authority says that this new development seeks to create a ‘sense of continuity’ in terms of architectural form with what’s already in the area.

The intention is to utilise a colour pallet sympathetic to the rural nature and character of the area, and the proposed buildings will be ‘simple in form and designed to sit comfortably within their setting. The intention is to use a wet dash finish, pale in colour, PVC or aluminium windows and black slate roofs’.