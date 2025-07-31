Couples say I Do to Fernhill venue

FERNHILL House Hotel & Gardens in Clonakilty has just been named by wedding experts as THE venue in Ireland most on top of current trends.

SaveMyDay.ie chose the West Cork venue ruling that it most closely reflects what couples want, hitting the mark across everything from setting and style to sustainability.

The nationwide report is based on polling from engaged couples across the country, and it reveals what’s really on the minds of 2025 brides and grooms.

Top of the list? Scenic outdoor settings, blank canvas spaces, festival vibes, and sustainable all-in-one venues.

Fernhill stood out as one of the only venues that offers all of the above. With its historic country house, modern interiors, landscaped gardens, and sweeping views over Clonakilty, it’s no surprise that the team were recognised.

The hotel’s wedding co-ordinator Ellie Quinn revealed: ‘We’re seeing a real shift in what couples want for their weddings. Nature is playing a big role, people are drawn to garden settings, outdoor ceremonies and venues that feel connected to their surroundings.

‘They also want flexibility. Instead of a set formula, they’re looking for spaces where they can make their own, whether that’s through styling, food, or the flow of the day.

‘There’s also growing interest in more sustainable, all-in-one venues that make planning easier without compromising on atmosphere. I think Fernhill stands out because it offers all of that.

‘A beautiful natural setting, a blank canvas feel, and a warm, family-run team behind it. Couples want the day to feel personal, thoughtful and easy, and we love helping them bring that to life.’

While the headlines might be full of billion-euro Bezos-style weddings, the real trend is in the opposite direction: couples seeking places with heart, not hype.

The poll showed that couples prefer the warmer months to tie the knot revealing a 15% rise in numbers set to say I Do between May and September compared to last year.

Shell Holden, wedding expert and co-founder of SaveMyDay.ie, revealed: ‘Summer weddings in Ireland are evolving beautifully.

Couples are leaning into venues that offer not just a stunning backdrop, but a full experience. From festival-style weekends with glamping and food trucks to garden gatherings, 2025 is all about creating immersive, personal celebrations.

‘We’re seeing a huge appetite for indoor-outdoor flow, non-traditional layouts, and venues that reflect the couple’s personality and values.’

According to the judging panel, Fernhill House made the top ten for its ‘stunning West Cork views, wisteria-covered marquees, and a marriage garden blooming with colour’.

Hosting up to 300 guests, Fernhill brings four generations of hospitality and warmth to every celebration, just minutes from the bustling seaside town of Clonakilty.