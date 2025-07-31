Rising star Caoimhe to race on Euro U20 stage

CASTLEHAVEN teenager Caoimhe Flannery has been selected to represent Ireland at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland next week.

The Skibbereen AC rising star will compete in the 3000m steeplechase at the championships that run from August 7th to 10th.

While Caoimhe (18) has previously competed at the Celtic Cross Country International U17 event and the Schools International Athletic Board's (SIAB) U17 competition, this is her first major international championship.

The Skibbereen Community School student has been in top form in recent months – she won gold in the senior girls’ 1500m steeplechase at the All-Ireland Schools T&F Championships in May, and has also set personal bests in the 3000m steeplechase, 800m and 1500m.

The European U20s offer Caoimhe the ideal chance to dip her toes into the international scene, and will provide the ideal learning opportunity.