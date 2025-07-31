Sunday silage special at Ahiohill Vintage Club

With only days to go, Ahiohill Vintage Club is gearing up for their annual charity working day, with this year’s event promising to be another action-packed day, writes Peter O’Brien.

Organised to support local charities in the West Cork area, the club are busy putting in the final preparations for the popular event, now in its 8th year.

Held again on the land of the Coffey family in Lisnacunna, Enniskeane, this year’s event has more than ample ground with up to 50 acres of silage to be cut on the day by vintage and classic machinery of the pre-1995 era.

Tractors and silage harvesters of all brands are invited to attend and are welcome to join the working event or the static display of tractors, loaders, trucks, and cars.

To cater for those who enjoy ‘shiny metal’, a large number of dealer trade stands will also be showcasing a selection of their latest machinery including Farm Power, Atkins, Paudy Buckley & Co, Cork Farm Machinery, McCarthy Plant and Agri, Jim Power, MC & S Agri Sales, Derry O’Donovan, Lynch & McCarthy, Samco, Strong Trailers and others.

Some well-known social media personalities and names will also be in attendance including Dave Kennedy, Sean Collins, The Sheep Shepherd, The Angry Welder, and Johnnie Neal.

Lucky Day Competitions will be showcasing their agri raffle bundle, their first event south of Dublin.

The popular Grassmen will also be in attendance with their new custom-painted JCB Fastrac 8330 Icon with mental health awareness decals.

Micheal Scullion and Conor McGowen of the ‘Limited Slip Differences Podcast’ will be making an epic journey from Portglenone, Co. Antrim, in their Fiat 110-90 and Fraser silage trailer, raising money for the Marie Curie Foundation en route.

Doireann O’Connor and her father Charlie are to make a detour on their marathon Malin to Mizen fundraiser for the Irish Heart Foundation in Charlie’s 1982 MB-Trac 800, while a team from Geary’s Garage will also be stopping on their similar journey in a John Deere 3120, raising funds for Pieta House.

Ahiohill Vintage Club are delighted to welcome back The Southern Tractor Pulling Club who will be displaying their custom pullers.

This year, a tractor pulling challenge will take place with 100-150hp, 150-200hp, and 200hp+ categories open to farmers and contractors with tractors of any age.

A plot will be dedicated to vintage horse ploughing to showcase the pre-tractor skill. Amongst others showcasing the art, Caroline O’Driscoll and Claire O’Rourke, who are representing West Cork in the All-Ireland Ploughing Competition, will be providing a demonstration.

As tradition with any working day, a display of old-time threshing will also take place.

A new event this year, a contractor tug-of-war challenge, is sure to draw a crowd, with over 12 teams signed up so far.

A fun day for all the family, there will also be a dog show with classes and prizes, food stalls, family amusements as well as live music and dancing with The Breens.

Most importantly, the theme of the day is to raise awareness of mental health in agriculture. The event will be officially opened by life coach Dave Kennedy and Grassmen’s Gareth Gault, both advocates for mental health awareness in the agricultural community.

Proceeds of the day will benefit Pieta House, Cancer Care at the Mercy Hospital, and Dunmanway Hospital Daycare Centre.

All signs will point West this Bank Holiday Weekend with the Ahiohill Vintage Club working day kicking off at 10:30 am on Sunday, August 3rd, and will be signposted from all approaches.

Eircode: P85 C832