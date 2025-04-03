Get ready! Ahakista quiz tickets on sale in May

TICKETS for the hottest gig of the summer in West Cork, Graham Norton’s Quiz in Ahakista, will go on sale in May, The Southern Star can reveal.

The tickets, priced at €200 for a table of four, will be sold at 9 am sharp from the Cabin community hall on the 17th May, which is located beside Arundel’s on the Pier in the Sheep’s Head village.

There was huge relief when it was announced exclusively by the Star earlier this year that the popular BBC presenter was returning to host the hilarious event this August, following a break last summer.

The quiz, which takes place during the Ahakista summer festival, will be held over the August bank holiday weekend.

It always sells out in advance and fans queue from the early hours on the day the tickets are sold from the Cabin.

Some say the craic in the lengthy queue at the venue overlooking the sea in Ahakista, which kicks off from before sunrise, is almost as much fun as the quiz itself.

Festival organiser Eilis Hodnett confirmed to The Southern Star that the quiz will go ahead this year on August 1st, in a marquee at the rear of Arundels by the Pier.

‘We are delighted that Graham has agreed to do it again this year,’ she added.

‘He’s been presenting it since 2008, apart from the breaks for Covid, and last year.’