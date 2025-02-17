Southern Star Ltd. logo
EXCLUSIVE: Graham Norton is back for big Ahakista festival quiz!

February 17th, 2025 8:45 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Graham Norton is back for big Ahakista festival quiz! Image
Graham Norton with actress Jennifer Barry from The Young Offenders before the annual Ahakista Community Association quiz in 2018. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

AFTER a break last year, BBC presenter Graham Norton has confirmed that he is going to host this year’s Ahakista festival quiz once more.

EXCLUSIVE BY SIOBHÁN CRONIN

There was huge disappointment last year when it was announced that the popular presenter, who has a home in the Sheep’s Head village, was taking time out from the ticket-only event, which has been held in the pretty seaside location for several years.

The venue rotates between the two local pubs – Arundels and The Tin Pub.

Fans queue for hours at the ‘cabin’ at Ahakista village weeks before the event, when the tickets go on sale, as the event is widely regarded as one of the ‘must-see’ events of the summer in West Cork.

The event, which will take place over the August bank holiday weekend, always sells out in advance.

‘We are having a year off from holding it and while I didn’t ask for it, I was offered it and I took it,’ the Bandon man told The Southern Star last summer.

But this week, festival organiser Eilis Hodnett confirmed to The Southern Star that the quiz will go ahead again this year, with Graham at the helm, on August 1st, at Arundels by the Pier.

‘We are delighted that Graham has agreed to do it again this year,’ she added.

‘He’s been presenting it since 2008, apart from the breaks for Covid, and last year.’

A date for the sale of the tickets will be confirmed later.

*****

