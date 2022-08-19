Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

Visit Béal na Bláth

This weekend sees the centenary commemoration for Michael Collins take place in Béal na Bláth, with thousands expected to visit to pay their respects to the revolutionary Irish leader.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin and Táiniste Leo Varadkar will make the trip to West Cork and will both speak at the event.

For those planning on travelling, it’s been advised to arrive early to allow for parking and a walk to the monument. More info available on their website.

Michael Collins Commemoration Festival

There are lots of events taking place to mark the centenary, with Clonakilty going all out for their local hero.

The Michael Collins festival has had events on throughout the week so far, but things culminate this weekend with a commemoration parade in the town on Saturday, followed by music, a symposium, and a Michael Collins treasure hunt, along with an open day in the museum.

On Sunday there is a world record attempt taking place in Newcestown, where they are trying to gather the most Michael Collins’ in one place. It’s probably too late for a name-change, unfortunately.

This is all ahead of Monday and the official wreath laying ceremony.

Full programme of events available https://michaelcollinsfestival.ie/events-times/

History and Literary Festival

It’s the year of centenaries, as the Bilberry Boreen History and Literary Festival is set to commemorate creative centenaries with a range of events.

This is a one-off festival to mark the past 100 years of creativity and history on the island.

Highlights include music from The Bella Coola and a range of workshops, including basket making, charcoal making and painting, and bushcrafts for kids.

Camping is available on the site – more info and tickets here.

Bandon Walled Festival

Bandon Walled Town Festival has returned to celebrate Heritage Week 2022 and will have an inclusive range of events highlighting the built and social heritage around the town.

There's something for everyone across the town during the weekend, with walks, talks and more planned.

For more information visit their Facebook page for updates.

Family scavenger hunt

Those looking for a fun day out for the family should make their way to Leap on Saturday for a family scavenger hunt.

The hunt is based around nature and, as part of national heritage week, will help you learn more about the area - fun and educational!

It's free to all and takes place in Myross Wood House from 11.45am-2pm. More info available on the website.