IF the rain is relentless, then so are the good people of West Cork in their dedication to making sure there is always something to do in the region – both indoors and out.

This weekend sees two festivals, a dog show, a brilliant fundraiser and the chance to help keep your local area clean.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Clonakilty International Guitar Festival

For the next week or so, some of the world's best and brightest guitar-players will descend on Clonakilty for the latest edition of the Clon Guitar Festival – starting today.

In the words of the organisers, this weekend sees them 'start to slow cook the #guitartown stew, simmering all that musical goodness on a low heat, infusing the town with magical flavours, reducing all that tough connective tissue, gradually building up to a delirious & delicious sonic banquet next weekend!'

Highlights this weekend include estival veteran Eugene Brosnan tonight at 6pm in the Alley Garden (behind O'Donovan's Hotel), The Altered Hours in De Barras tomorrow at 9.30pm, and Aoife Nessa Frances in De Barras on Sunday. Tickets and more information available here.

And keep an eye out for Gemma Hayes, who spoke to Star deputy editor Martin Claffey recently about leaving London for West Cork.

Big beach clean

West Cork is one of the most beautiful areas in the world – and you can help keep it that way this weekend by taking part in one (or two!) big beach cleans organised by Atlantic Sea Kayaking.

On Saturday, head to Lough Hyne at 11am to lend a helping hand.

If you can't make it on Saturday, there is another clean taking place in The League, Reen Pier, Union Hall at 11am on Sunday.

Get out and keep our local area clean!

Bere Island Military Heritage Festival

The inaugural Bere Island Military Heritage Festival takes place this weekend, from Saturday-Sunday.

Hear about the role the island has played in both European and Irish military history, from the landing of Carew's Army ahead of the Siege of Dunboy in 1602, the attemped French invasion of Bantry Bay in 1706, the role Bere Island played during the fight for Irish independence and a lot more.

More information is available here.

Dog show on Sherkin Island

Sherkin Island’s very first dog show, this Saturday, will see the West Cork island going barking mad!

The island will be hosting the Barking Mad Art Exhibition over two weekends this September, featuring funny and moving depictions of our canine friends.

As part of the celebrations, the island’s dog show will bring dogs off the canvas and onto the beach. Bring your dog to the island on September 16th and join the celebrations at 1pm on Cow Strand for an afternoon of fun.

Chance to get rower's t-shirt in local cancer fundraiser

A special fundraiser in aid of Cancer Contact will take place in Minihan’s Bar in Lisheen on Saturday September 16th.

Sean Ógs – famous for its fish and chips – will provide sustenance throughout the afternoon and there will be music and craic on the day.

Events kick off at 3pm with the raffle at 6pm followed by an auction of a signed Ireland Rugby World Cup Jersey and a signed Paul and Gary O’Donovan ‘Pull like A Dog’ t-shirt, thanks to the Lisheen duo.

Read more here.