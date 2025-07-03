This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

€3m facelift for Glengarriff

How Customs and Gardaí seized a €30million cocaine haul in Courtmacsherry

There are hopes of good news for Clonakilty water

We have a mum's plea for a home in Skibbereen

Bantry businesses have their say

Leap schoolboy is Cork's first ever mini ambassador for the Rose of Tralee

Three ex-councillors reflect on a life not so public, 12 months on

IN LIFE

Oliver Smith was warned he may not walk again, but defied expectations to open Na Fianna Martial Arts complex

IN SPORT

Bantry para rower Sadhbh Ní Laoighre (18) on winning a bronze medal at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne

West Cork League Secretary John Buckley on the league’s move to the summer soccer calendar in 2027

Cork footballer Melissa Duggan felt she had a point to prove to the new management team, and she delivered

Kickboxer Oisín Brady paid tribute to his late cousin after winning his Total Kombat fight in London

Cork hurler Damien Cahalane on the importance of family support in his rise to the top

