This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport
IN NEWS
€3m facelift for Glengarriff
How Customs and Gardaí seized a €30million cocaine haul in Courtmacsherry
There are hopes of good news for Clonakilty water
We have a mum's plea for a home in Skibbereen
Bantry businesses have their say
Leap schoolboy is Cork's first ever mini ambassador for the Rose of Tralee
Three ex-councillors reflect on a life not so public, 12 months on
IN LIFE
Oliver Smith was warned he may not walk again, but defied expectations to open Na Fianna Martial Arts complex
IN SPORT
Bantry para rower Sadhbh Ní Laoighre (18) on winning a bronze medal at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne
West Cork League Secretary John Buckley on the league’s move to the summer soccer calendar in 2027
Cork footballer Melissa Duggan felt she had a point to prove to the new management team, and she delivered
Kickboxer Oisín Brady paid tribute to his late cousin after winning his Total Kombat fight in London
Cork hurler Damien Cahalane on the importance of family support in his rise to the top
