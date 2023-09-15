Chance to get rower’s t-shirt in local cancer fundraiser

A SPECIAL fundraiser in aid of Cancer Contact will take place in Minihan’s Bar in Lisheen on Saturday September 16th.

For the past 12 years, Cancer Connect has provided a free transport service for the people of West Cork, bringing individuals or groups to and from the hospitals in Cork. The service is provided by a team of voluntary drivers using Cancer Connect vehicles.

The people of Aughadown, like so many others across West Cork, have found the service invaluable when called upon.

Cancer Connect receives no government funding and is dependent on donations from individuals, contributions from community groups and events, and bursaries from private businesses, charity shops, or cooperatives.

A group of local individuals approached Mike and Joss Keohane of Minihan’s Bar to host the fundraiser.

Mike and Joss Keohane have been running Minihan’s Bar since 2000, and have hosted fundraising events over those years, so the venue was the natural choice.

The monster raffle will be held in Minihan’s Bar on Saturday September 16th, with tickets having been sold throughout the summer and every cent collected is going directly to Cancer Connect.

Sean Ógs – famous for its fish and chips – will provide sustenance throughout the afternoon and there will be music and craic on the day.

Events kick off at 3pm with the raffle at 6pm followed by an auction of a signed Ireland Rugby World Cup Jersey and a signed Paul and Gary O’Donovan ‘Pull like A Dog’ t-shirt, thanks to the Lisheen duo.