Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

It’s the busiest time of the year in West Cork, with a whole host of events, matches, festivals and more happening across the summer – so here are five of the best things you can do across the area this weekend.

Support your local GAA team

The Carbery Bandon Co-op Junior Football Championship is well under way, and there are a host of games happening across West Cork this weekend.

We’ve profiled all the teams competing, so there’s no excuse to miss your local team’s match.

Full list of fixtures is available here – but some highlights include St James v St Marys at 7.30pm on Saturday in Ahiohill, and Bandon v Barryroe at 7pm on Sunday in Kilbrittain.

The Premier Senior and Senior A championships also kick off this weekend and in this week’s Southern Star sport section (which is available to download via our digital edition) we have a five-page preview special.

Take in some arts & culture

Skibbereen Arts Festival kicks off this Friday with a 1920s themed street party from 7-10pm on Bridge Street. There will be music from The Blackwater Stompers and it will be a stylish start to the popular festival.

Other events on over the weekend include a performance from one of Ireland’s most innovative live bands, Scullion, in Abbeystrewry Church on Saturday which promises to be outstanding.

On Sunday, take in an outdoor dance performance from West Cork Dance Artist in Residence at Uillin, Luke Murphy, on the lake at Liss Ard Estate.

Full festival programme is available here.

Swim in the sea

West Cork is full of wonderful beaches, and hosts thousands of people who love sea swimming. Why not take the plunge at some stage this weekend, and if you’re in doubt, let those who know best convince you:

Make sure to swim at a lifeguarded beach and keep an eye out for our next podcast (out Monday) focusing on water safety coming soon.

Go to the cinema

Rain is forecast for the weekend so there’s no better time to take a trip to one of West Cork’s cinemas.

We’re recommending the new Elvis movie – showing in both Bantry and Clonakilty multiple times across the weekend.

Give it a watch and let us know what you think – agree with our review?

Cycle for Charity

This weekend sees the return of the Mizen Looper, an annual charity cycle established to raise funds for the West Cork Down Syndrome Support Group.

It kicks off on Saturday morning, with registration from 7.30-9.30am in Drimoleague. Registration is €45 and goes towards a great cause.

See our report for more information.