Cycle for Down Syndrome group

CYCLISTS are being encouraged to take part in the Mizen Looper Cycle on Saturday, July 23rd in aid of West Cork Down Syndrome Support Group and the Field of Dreams in Cork.

In conjunction with the wider Tour De Munster cycle, the funds raised from this event will support services like speech and language therapy for users in the West Cork area.

One of the organisers, Barry O’Donovan, said there are two routes that cyclists can choose from – a 90km route from Drimoleague to Schull and back and a 130km route from Drimoleague to the Mizen and back.

‘It is not, however, a competitive event,’ said Barry. ‘The emphasis is on fun and supporting a worthwhile cause.’

Given the nature of the event, and a rolling start, 350 people took part last year despite the Covid restrictions and raised €20,000.

Barry said they are hoping for an equally strong turn out this year.

Register online on Eventbrite, or on the day.