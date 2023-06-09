IT'S another great weekend to be someone on the lookout for something to do in West Cork.

While the rain is forecast to return this weekend, there will still be plenty of events for people of all ages across the region.

This weekend there's some local live music, a family fun day on Heir Island, Clonakilty's big agricultural show and a whole lot more!

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Local music in Courtmacsherry

Pat Sexton will perform, among other things, a song about the coastal village of Courtmacsherry and its surroundings in the Pier House this Sunday.

The song name-checks The Anchor Bar, Blind Strand, Timoleague Abbey, Dunworley and Harbour View, and has reached over 20,000 views on multiple platforms.

Sexton says that there are more gigs to be announced soon, and that he is planning on writing an album in the near future. Read more on page 36 of this week's Southern Star.

Clonakilty Agricultural Show

It's that time of year again as the shows are coming thick and fast. There have been great days out in Bandon and Belgooly recently and Clonakilty is up next!

Taking place this Sunday, the Clonakilty Agricultural Show organisers are promising a fun day out with the usual judging of the animals joined by arts & crafts, music, cookery, the dog show and a whole lot more.

Gates open at 9am. For more information, head to their Facebook page.

Visit Dursey Island

After 14 months, the Dursey Island cable car is back in business!

The official reopening of the service took place this morning, and its return will be a welcome one for islanders who have been using their own boats and council-supported ribs to get across the water since the closure.

The re-opening coincides with next week’s launch of a new Local Link bus service that will increase connectivity to the Beara peninsula, stopping at both the Dursey cable car and the ferry to Bere island.

Caha Pass walk

Get your hiking boots on and join the West Cork Hikes group this Sunday for a hike across the beautiful Caha Pass.

You'll get to see some of the best views in the country: Bantry Bay and Kenmare Bay, the Baurearagh Valley, the McGillycuddy Reeks and the Shehy Mountains,

If that's not enough, they're planning on finishing off with a swim in Barley Lake. Space are limited, to book your place contact 0832075905.

For more information, click here.

Family fun day on Heir Island

A family fun day is taking place on the beach on Heir Island this Sunday, with fun promised for all ages.

Activities will include kayaking, sailing, keel boat spins, while light refreshments will be available on the day as well.

Cost is €20 per family and ferries will be departing Cunnamore Pier from noon onwards.

All funds raised will go towards Kilcoe National School and ASD class.

For more information, click here.