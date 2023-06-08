Dursey cable car is back as new bus route commences

IRELAND’S only cable car will resume service on Friday after being closed for 14 months for major repairs.

Dursey islanders, who have been using their own boats and Council-sup- ported ribs since the cable car closed on March 31st last year, are invited to the official re-opening at 11.30am.

County engineer Kevin Morey said the Commis- sion for Railways Regulation has signed off on the work.

The county engineer said there was a long delivery time on the track ropes needed for the cable car, due to a global steel shortage, but they arrived in February.

The re-opening coincides with next week’s launch of a new Local Link bus service that will increase connectivity to the Beara peninsula, stopping at both the Dursey cable car and the ferry to Bere island.

It is hoped that Transport for Ireland (TFI)’s new bus service, starting on Monday, will help bring more visitors to the area.

Route 232 will operate four daily return services, seven days a week, creating a new connection between Bantry, Kilcrohane and Allihies, and will provide enhanced connectivity to areas such as Durrus, Glengarriff, Adrigole, Ahakista, Ballylickey, Castletownbere and the Dursey Sound.

Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) said the cable car re-opening was a long time coming but after sustained pressure from locals it will bring a big sigh of relief to many.

Meanwhile, islander Martin Sheehan said Friday’s opening would secure the future of Dursey for the next generation.

‘I have two lads who are mad about Dursey and are busy farming and fishing there. If they get half as much enjoyment out of farming and fishing on Dursey as me, I’d be well pleased,’ he added.