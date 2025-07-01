Young musicians under the spotlight with Clonakilty's new musical mentoring project, Qualiphaunt

Young musicians under the spotlight with Clon’s new musical mentoring project, Qualiphaunt.

A NEW project, designed to give up-and-coming musicians the chance to perform in one of West Cork’s most revered venues, is now running in Clonakilty giving young musicians the chance to play onstage with other experienced performers.

Called ‘Qualiphaunt’, the initiative is the brainchild of well-known musician and sound engineer from Clonakilty, Séamus Poillot, and this opportunity to foster and grow local talent is being compared to the generosity of the legendary Noel Redding when he first came to West Cork

Séamus, who has been gigging with his band The Black Apple Bastards since he was 17, is a familiar face in De Barra’s, both on stage and behind the scenes.

‘I started to notice that there seemed to be fewer young bands around, with the exception of West Cork band, Blonde. In comparison there were lots of singer-songwriters and solo players,’ he said. It wasn’t for the lack of talent, however, but the lack of an outlet for musicians to get together that was the issue, says Séamus.

He started chatting to Ray Blackwell of DeBarra’s and Qualiphaunt , a name chosen for no other reason than how it sounded, was born.

‘My motivation is just to get younger people playing in bands that they would not have otherwise,’ said Seamus.

A call-out goes out every six weeks or so to individual musicians, who then come together for the first time on the night to perform a setlist and play for around two hours.

‘Essentially people just rock up on the night, which keeps it very fresh!’ said Seamus.

What sets this project apart and further elevates it is that the young musicians have access to a professional set-up in terms of equipment, expertise and experience.

‘This is about learning how to play together. You have to be prepared to get on stage and to make mistakes, to come in on the wrong bar, or miss a chord. It’s never going to be about playing a perfect gig. You have to learn to wing it. It’s a bit like figuring out a new language and how to communicate non-verbally. There’s a different dynamic to each evening, as different people play every time,’ he said.

Setlists have, to date, featured music from Oasis, The Strokes, Violent Femmes, and Fontaines DC. Séamus has performed at all the gigs so far and admits there’s been benefits for him as well, mainly learning new music.

De Barra’s Ray Blackwell, he said, has been very supportive of the venture while Ray himself said that the history of music in Clonakilty ‘is not just a timeline of performances, but rather a continuous thread of mentorship and collaboration that has enriched generations of musicians.’

DeBarra’s lies at the heart of this musical narrative with photos of musicians from the last four decades adorning its weathered walls like the rings of a tree.

Each ring represents not only the individual talent of artists like Noel Redding, Jeff Ward, John Fitzgerald, Gavin Moore, Ronan Archibald, Anthony Noonan, Paula Kingston or Ciaran Calnan, but also the distinct musical era and cultural influences they embody.

As these musicians pass their knowledge and opportunities down to the next wave of talent, it creates a living history, as each new artist builds upon the foundations laid by those who came before them.

‘Séamus started his DeBarra’s musical journey as a 16-year-old,’ says Ray, ‘where he was given a chance to perform in an environment that encourages young musicians to find their voice and build confidence. It’s heartening to see that he now acts as a pillar of the same community, providing guidance and stage time for emerging artists. This creates a supportive ecosystem where talent can thrive, and it’s likely these newcomers will carry on the legacy of mentorship as they grow in their own careers, just as Séamus did.’

23-year-old Andrew Whelton has played with Qualiphaunt and can’t speak highly enough of it. The primary school teacher from Lisavaird is a singer and songwriter who also plays guitar, and has performed regular solo gigs, including in De Barras.

‘This was a great opportunity to play as part of a band and also to learn new songs,’ he says. There’s an element of being ‘thrown into the deep end’, in that there’s no practice involved.

‘Things can go well, or not, but the audience mightn’t even notice. There’s great craic and enjoyment in it and it’s a good chance to see what other musicians are around the area. I’d 100% encourage any other musician to give it a go,’ says Andrew.

The next Qualiphaunt gig takes place on July 4th.

For more information, contact De Barra’s directly.