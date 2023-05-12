ANOTHER week has flown by here in West Cork, with plenty of events happening this weekend to ensure it won't be a slow one!

There is an opportunity to experience the dawn chorus in beautiful surroundings, music in a Kinsale bookshop, international art on show in Union Hall and two huge outdoor events in Rosscarbery over the next few days.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Experience the dawn chorus

Birdwatch Ireland will hold a dawn chorus walk this Sunday, May 14th, at Liss Ard Estate in Skibbereen.

The group says what is special about the period just before dawn is the sheer number of birds that are singing and the high volume of their songs.

The event starts at 4.30am, and access is by the main gate on the Castletownshend road. The event is free of charge and open to everyone, and the walk will be led by Jez Simms.

The walk will last an hour or so and is mainly on hard surface paths, and sturdy footwear is recommended, as is suitable clothing.

For more information, click here.

International art exhibition in Union Hall

An inaugural art exhibition by Inanna Modern, a subdivision of Inanna Rare Books in Skibbereen, will highlight West Cork’s tapestry of talent hailing from the world’s four corners.

The exhibition features artists from Canada, Scotland and West Cork, including Brooke Palmer and Evelyn Street.

Holger Smyth of Inanna Rare Books says it has always been a dream of his to ‘highlight the very fact that West Cork is a tapestry of people from abroad, who bring their hopes and minds and creativity to this small West Cork refuge.’

Find this collection at the new Cnoc Buí Arts Centre Union Hall until May 27th, 11am to 5pm daily.

Read more here.

Surf Turf ‘n’ Tar in Rosscarbery

This Saturday, the fifth Surf Turf ‘n’ Tar half marathon and 10k race will take place in Rosscarbery, which was recently crowned the tidiest village in Ireland.

The race offers runners something different with beach, road and forest trail running. Participants even run on water, albeit via a pontoon.

The event has been organised by Rosscarbery Business Association in conjunction with Rosscarbery Steam Runners AC. All proceeds from the event will be going back into the community, to enhance local amenities and promote the area.

There's still time for some last-minute registrations, so click here if you fancy challenging yourself this weekend – otherwise head to Rosscarbery for 9am tomorrow to cheer on the participants!

Music in Kinsale bookshop

On Friday May 5th 2023, award-winning composer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Fitzpatrick, aka Badhands released his third studio album, The Wheel.

To celebrate, he's heading to Prim's Bookshop in Kinsale this Saturday, May 13th, for what will be an intimate performance of music that has already garnered glowing reviews.

Fitzpatrick is currently finishing work on tracks for a documentary on the Islands of Ireland which will air on PBS in the US later this year, and has begun working on his fourth album.

Get your tickets here.

2023 schools rowing regatta

One of the biggest events on the West Cork rowing calendar takes place this weekend, with crowds set to flock to the lagoon in Rosscarbery to cheer on participating teams.

Local schools have been encouraged to dip their oars in the water, and this Sunday is set to be a big event – a total of 51 crews have registered, up from last year's 41.

The event kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, and next week's Southern Star will feature a special four-page pullout featuring photos of the competing school crews.