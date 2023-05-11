International Art Exhibition – Union Hall

AN inaugural art exhibition by Inanna Modern, a subdivision of Inanna Rare Books in Skibbereen, will highlight West Cork’s tapestry of talent hailing from the world’s four corners.

Holger Smyth of Inanna Rare Books, seller of exquisite, rare and important books, manu- scripts, maps and vinyls has branched out to add art representative to his portfolio.

Smyth says it has always been a dream of his to, ‘highlight the very fact that West Cork is a tapestry of people from abroad, who bring their hopes and minds and creativity to this small West Cork refuge.’

‘While it is true that we all assimilate to a certain extent, I am sure that it is important to also bring elements from abroad and highlight those who are already here.

The ex-pat community of artists from other countries is vast and we are trying to focus the viewer on the fact that creative minds choose to live here, despite often calling lands far away their “Heimat”.’

Inanna Modern will exhibit work on its specialist website and in group exhibitions and single shows in suitable spaces throughout Ireland, Scotland, England and Mainland Europe.

A result of friendly connections with amazing artists in a non-exclusive relationship, Smyth is offering a glimpse into ‘the art of some wonderful human beings.’

‘It’s a friendship based upon trust and mutual respect that has endured over 30 years,’ says Canada-based abstract painter Brooke Palmer.

‘When he invited me to be represented in Europe by Inanna Modern it was an easy decision, an immediate YES! I am in- spired by Holger Smyth’s vision to bring Inanna Modern artists to a broader European audience through carefully curated exhibitions in several cities.’

The first of what will surely be a stream of interesting and successful exhibitions will feature ink drawings and paintings by Scottish artists Jim Wilson and Nicola Smyth, abstract paintings by Canadian born Brooke Palmer and painter Evelyn Street, who lived and worked in West Cork in the 1970s.

Find this collection at the new Cnoc Buí Arts Centre Union Hall from May 7th to May 27th 11am to 5pm daily.