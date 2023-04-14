HANG ON, there are only two days in this weekend?

Bank Holidays are great but you are left with a slight sense of loss the following week. At least we don't have too far to go until the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Despite any misgivings around duration, the good people of West Cork have managed to fit in a whole load of events and things to do this weekend.

We have plenty of music, family fun, a county clean-up and a chance to see inside one of West Cork's hidden gems.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Nationwide tour kicks off in Levis'

Having just released their much anticipated second album, Neon Hip, West Cork post-rock quartet First Class & Coach are kicking off a nationwide tour tomorrow in Levis' in Ballydehob.

You can read more about the band and their decision to use AI (artificial intelligence) to create the cover art for the album in this week's Southern Star – available in shops now or online via our ePaper.

Tickets are €20 and can be bought here.

Open day at Timoleague church

One of West Cork's most beautiful churches will be open to the public tomorrow, Saturday 15th, from 2pm-5pm.

Featuring brilliant mosaics, the Church of the Ascension is a hidden gem in West Cork, and tomorrow is a great chance to take it all in.

Renowned catherdral organist Colin Nicholls will play hymns and songs chosen by visitors, so drop in and make a request while basking in the surroundings.

Hothouse Flowers founder plays Connolly's of Leap

The charismatic Liam Ó Maonlaí is returning to Connolly’s of Leap this Sunday, April 16th.

Founder of Hothouse Flowers, Ó Maonlaí has made his name throughout his career for brilliant live performances, and where better to enjoy a show than in the intimate surroundings at Connolly's?

Tickets – costing €26.50 – are still available, but likely not for long, so get yours here.

County clean-up day

West Cork cleaned up at last year's Tidy Towns awards, with Clonakilty, Rosscarbery, and Bere Island winning awards.

A number of Tidy Towns committees have organised clean ups across West Cork as part of the annual KWD county clean-up day in Goleen, Skibbereen and Bantry.

Contact your local Tidy Towns committee for more information on what you can do to help your area.

Family fun day in Ballydehob

If you're looking for something to take the kids to as a final Easter holidays treat, head to Ballydehob for a family fun day hosted in An Sanctóir this Sunday.

Expect face painting, juggling, a bake sale, a treasure hunt and live music throughout the day, which takes place from 1pm-4pm.

€5 per child, with proceeds going to Two Rivers Kindergarten. For more information, click here.