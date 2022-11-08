Clean sweep for West Cork in Tidy Towns

WEST Cork claimed two of the top prizes at this year’s SuperValu Tidy Towns awards, with Clonakilty taking the Tidiest Small Town prize with 365 marks, while Rosscarbery, with 364 marks, was named the Tidiest Village for 2022.

Meanwhile, Bere Island was awarded 347 marks and named Tidiest Island, with Sherkin highly commended.

‘We’re absolutely delighted,’ John Moloney, chairman of Rosscarbery Tidy Towns, told The Southern Star.

‘The whole community put in a lot of work over many years and this is our crowning glory. It takes a lot of work from everyone, work that was never refused, and it was all worth it in the end.’

Celebrations ran into the small hours of Saturday morning, after the successful teams arrived back in West Cork from Friday’s awards ceremony in Dublin.

‘We had a lovely welcome home to Ross and a great night celebrating, but work for next year’s competition is already underway. I want to thank everyone who supported us and Cork County Council for all their help down through the years,’ John Moloney said.

In Clonakilty, Diarmuid Cregan, co-chair of the Tidy Towns committee, said that the town was delighted to be, once again, recognised for all the hard work, and that this award was dedicated to the memory of Padraigh Griffin.

‘This is our third time winning Tidiest Small Town,’ Diarmuid said. ‘This is due to all the hard work by volunteers, by many community organisations and clubs, with the support of Cork County Council and especially our CE workers.’

Meanwhile, Bere Island has won the Tidy Island category for the fourteenth consecutive year. The adjudicator’s report gave special mention to St Michael’s NS and the work undertaken by teachers and pupils in the school garden.

Over 750 Tidy Towns volunteers were present at the ceremony at the RDS in Dublin, with thousands more online, to hear Trim Co Meath crowned overall winner.

In the medal stakes, West Cork fared well, including: Clonakilty – gold; Rosscarbery – gold; Bantry – gold; Kinsale – gold; Carrigaline – gold; Macroom – silver; Timoleague – silver; Skibbereen – silver; Kilbrittain – bronze; Bandon – bronze; Eyeries – bronze; Rathbarry – bronze; Ballydehob – bronze, and Durrus – endeavour award.

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins and Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey both warmly congratulated all the volunteers and champions who made Cork one of the biggest winners at this year’s event.

The county came home with a total of 20 medals and several special awards.