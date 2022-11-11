THERE is a great variety of events to choose from for anyone looking for something to do in West Cork this weekend.

From the usual brilliant selection of gigs and performances, to charity fundraisers and winter fairs, the people of West Cork are providing entertainment and more for both visitors and locals alike.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Classical music concert in Leap

Myross Wood House in Leap plays host to French duo Félicien Brut and Christian-Pierre La Marca tomorrow, Saturday, for a special classical music concert at 3pm.

Previous performance have been lauded by critics and combine the instruments perfectly, despite their improbable pairing.

Tickets are €20, and available online, at the door, at Thornhill Electrical, Skibbereen or by texting/calling 086 2264797.

Ballinspittle Winter Fair

A Christmas fair is taking place in Ballinspittle this Sunday, as part of a community effort to raise funds for Christmas lights for the village.

Local businesses and artists are teaming up to provide stalls full of prints, art, crafts and more.

The Ballinspittle Winter Fair takes place from 12pm-6pm in the community hall.

Lisa O'Neill DeBarra's

Lisa O'Neill is one of Ireland's most unique voices, and is bringing her show to Clonakilty this weekend for a special gig in DeBarra's.

Her latest release Heard A Long Gone Song has garnered acclaim both at home and abroad, having been nominated for a prestigious Choice award.

She will be joined by Cork-based musician Brian Leach for the gig, which takes place at 7.30pm on Sunday. Tickets available here.

Fundraiser for Kinsale RNLI

Kinsale RNLI, along with the other West Cork divisions of the charity, are vital to maintaining safety on our waters.

They have had an incredibly busy year as always, with Kinsale RNLI coming to the rescue of a stricken boat just last week.

They rely on donations from the public to keep lifeboats on the water and are holding a coffee morning at Temperance Hall tomorrow from 10am-12pm. All are welcome.

Learn to cope with the cold

Sea swimming is as popular as ever in West Cork, and coming into the winter the water will be as cold as ever.

One of the best ways to deal with the freezing Atlantic sea is through breathing exercises, such as the 'Wim Hof method'.

Alongside helping you cope with cold water immersion, they say it also boosts your immune system, giving you more energy, helping you sleep better, and reducing stress.

A workshop on the method is taking place in Carrigadrohid, near Macroom tomorrow from 10am-4pm.

Full details here.

If you have an upcoming event taking place in West Cork let us know by emailing [email protected]