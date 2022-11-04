Kinsale RNLI come to the aid of stricken vessel with two on board

Kinsale RNLI was called ot this evening to assist to a sailing vessel that suffered mechanical failure at the entrance of Kinsale Harbour.

With an onshore breeze, ebbing tide and daylight fading fast, the ILB Miss Sally Anne (Baggy) II launched and made speed to the last known location of the vessel.

The vessel, with two people onboard, was taken under tow and the lifeboat brought it back and secured it to its morning.

Following a debrief from the helm and crew, the vessel and its occupants required no further assistance and the lifeboat returned to station to be cleaned and refuelled.