News

Kinsale RNLI come to the aid of stricken vessel with two on board

November 4th, 2022 8:32 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Kinsale RNLI brought a vessel with two on board back to the safety of the inner habour.

Share this article

Kinsale RNLI was called ot this evening to assist to a sailing vessel that suffered mechanical failure at the entrance of Kinsale Harbour.
With an onshore breeze, ebbing tide and daylight fading fast, the ILB Miss Sally Anne (Baggy) II launched and made speed to the last known location of the vessel.
The vessel, with two people onboard, was taken under tow and the lifeboat brought it back and secured it to its morning.
Following a debrief from the helm and crew, the vessel and its occupants required no further assistance and the lifeboat returned to station to be cleaned and refuelled.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.