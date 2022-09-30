Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

There's another great line-up of fun and interesting things to do across West Cork this weekend.

The variety and quality of events on offer in West Cork never ceases to amaze, and we're happy to say this weekend is no different.

Here's a taster of some of the best the area has to offer.

Learn all about road bowling

Cork is famous for its road bowling, and this weekend you have the opportunity to learn all about it at the West Cork Arts Centre.

Carbery Road Bowling are hosting the special event on Saturday at 1pm, meeting at Uillin: West Cork Arts Centre. They also resume their team competitions this weekend at Leap, as reported by our sports team.

You'll get an introduction to the ancient sport and have the chance to shoot a bullet yourself. Fág a bealach!

Booking is essential.

Charity cycle in aid of air ambulance

After the success of the inaugural and overwhelming support of the Air Ambulance Cycle in 2021, the 2022 cycle will be going ahead on Saturday October 1st, starting at 9am.

The cycle will follow the same route and format as last years event comprising of a 60km cycle which flows through the heart of West Cork.

The event is suitable for all cyclists who wish to support a fantastic cause while having a great day out - tickets are available through Eventbrite, and registration will be from 9-10.30am.

Get a piece of history

Over 400 people attended the launch of a new book featuring stories of the 1916-1923 period as collated by hundreds of primary school pupils across West Cork.

'Stories of the Revolution' was collected over 4 years, from 48 schools in West Cork, and is the only such schools' folklore project undertaken for that period in Ireland.

The book will be available online and in shops across West Cork this weekend.

Big local GAA semi final

While it's getting to that time of the season where some West Cork fans make the trip up to Pairc Uí Caoimh, there's still plenty of big football games happening down here as well.

Bantry Blues selector spoke to our sports reporter Matthew Hurley on the Star Sport Podcast this week ahead of their Bon Secours County PIFC semi-final against Iveleary in Dunmanway on Saturday.

Throw-in is at 4pm.

Support local

With the news coming from the 2023 budget that the special 9% VAT rate for the tourism industry will end early next year, perhaps now is a good time to get out and support the many brilliant local businesses on offer in West Cork.

There are countless restaurants, bars and hotels across the region who provide excellent food and service to both tourists and locals alike year round.

You can catch some comedy in DeBarras tonight, with Kevin McGahern performing at 9pm.

Live music is on show every Friday and Saturday in The Mariner music venue in Bantry, and The Corner Bar in Skibbereen are known for their lively sessions!