CARBERY'S team bowling competitions resume at Leap on Sunday morning. Clubs may submit teams of four comprising of not more than two from the novice C grade and two others from D or social club categories. Rosscarbery’s team - Timmie O’Sullivan, Seamus Hayes, James Coughlan and Sean O'Neill - winners of the March event at Schull are qualified for the November county play-offs and Sunday’s winners will join them. It is a ten-shot competition with best individual distances counting. Throw-off at Leap is 10.30am.

On Saturday, October 1st, West Cork Arts Centre, Skibbereen, will host a special introduction to Road Bowling as part of events to coincide with Micheál O’Connell’s System Interference exhibition. Saturday’s events which commence at The Art’s Centre at 2pm will include a demonstration of road bowling skills and throwing technique at Carbery’s off road track at Skibbereen Showgrounds.

Gaeltacht and Carbery bowlers enjoined in two doubles scores at Caheragh on Saturday. Honours were shared at the end of the day with Gavin Harrington and David McCarthy recording a victory for the home side while Adrian O’Driscoll and Brendan O’Callaghan were Gaeltacht winners. McCarthy again was on the winning side at The Marsh Road on Sunday when, partnered by Darren Lynch, a last shot win was secured from Skibb’s Raymond O’Regan and Paudie Hodnett. Carbery’s representatives had no joy at the King and Queen of the Roads festival at Ballincurrig as both Michael Bohane and Maria Nagle lost out at the semi-final stage while junior ladies’ winner, Nicola O’Sullivan, exited the county championship when losing out to North Cork’s Emer Galvin at Clondrohid.

Results

County championships: Clondrohid, Junior ladies preliminary round, Emer Galvin (North Cork) defeated Nicola O’Sullivan (Carbery), one bowl:

King of the Road semi-final, Ballincurrig: David Murphy defeated Ralf Look, last shot, and Michael Bohane, one bowl, for €5,000; Queen of the Road semi-final, Silke Tulk defeated Marie Nagle and Denis Murphy, one bowl, €1,100 (Nagle-Murphy).

Club

Caheragh: Doubles tournament: Gavin Harrington/David McCarthy defeated Niall Murphy/Adam O’Connell, last shot, for €1,000; Adrian O’Driscoll/Brendan O’Callaghan defeated Denis Murphy/Jerry O’Sullivan, last shot, for €1,200.

Ardcahan: Jack O’Callaghan defeated Seamus O’Regan, last shot, for €600; Jer O’Leary defeated Con McCarthy, one bowl, for €1,200.

Marsh Road: Doubles: Darren Lynch/David McCarthy defeated Raymond O’Regan/Paudie Hodnett, last shot for €1,000; Martin and James Coughlan defeated Mike Keohane/Damien Daly, last shot, for €600.

Derrinasafa: Sean O’Leary defeated Peter Kelly, last shot, for €1,840; Darren O’Donovan defeated Darren Cronin, one bowl, for €1,560.

Ballydehob: Alan Keane defeated Shane McCarthy, last shot, for €1,000.